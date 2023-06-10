Silvio Berlusconi, new hospitalization at San Raffaele

New hospitalization for Silvio Berlusconileader of Come on Italy: it is located in the ordinary hospitalization ward of pavilion Q1 of theSan Raffaele hospital in Milanthe same from which he was discharged on May 19 after 45 days.

Berlusconi, 86, according to what is learned, will remain hospitalized at least for tonight.

Antonio TajaniMinister of Foreign Affairs, explained: “These are checks that were already planned, they have only been brought forward by a few days”.

Silvio Berlusconi.

What is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia?

The chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (LMMC), also known as chronic monocytic leukemia, is a rare type of chronic leukemia that affects cells in the blood and bone marrow. It is classified as a myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative disorder, as it shares some features of myeloid leukemias and myelodysplastic disorders.

In CMML, there is an abnormality in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow, leading to an excessive proliferation of monocytes and/or immature myeloid cells. These abnormal cells can accumulate in the bone marrowin peripheral blood and other body tissues.

Symptoms of CLML can vary from person to person, but can include fatigue, weakness, weight loss, fever, night sweats, enlarged spleen and gods lymph nodesand susceptibility to infections. Because symptoms can be similar to other conditions, diagnosing CMML requires blood tests, bone marrow tests, and genetic evaluations.

The exact cause of CMML is not yet fully understood. However, genetic factors, exposure to certain chemicals or radiation, and genetic abnormalities are thought to contribute to the development of the disease.

Treatment of CML depends on the stage of the disease, the individual risk and the genetic characteristics of the patient. Treatment options may include pharmacological therapy, bone marrow transplant e targeted therapies. Regular monitoring and emotional support are an integral part of managing CML.

It is important to consult a hematologist or oncologist for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plan if you suspect CMML. Everyone is unique and the information provided here is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

