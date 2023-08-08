Silvio Berlusconi Trophy, Marta Fascina, Scaroni, Galliani: the tributes

The editorial staff on Tuesday 8 August 2023, 9.19 pm

martha fascinates reappears in public: the last companion of Silvio Berlusconi has reached the stage of Monza to attend the first edition of the trophy ‘Silvio Berlusconi‘, which will see the Brianza team on the field against the Milanin memory of the Knight who died on June 12th.

Fascina will attend the meeting together with Pier Silvio Berlusconi, second son of the former premier and leader of FI, who will have the honor of rewarding the club that lifts the trophy to the sky. For Berlusconi’s ex-girlfriend this is the first public outing after the disappearance of the Knight.

Berlusconi Trophy, Marta Fascina reappears, Galliani moved: the photos

The words of Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Pier Silvio Berlusconi spoke to the microphones of Sport Mediaset in the pre-match of Monza-Milanmatch valid for the first Silvio Berlusconi trophy, declaring: “It was a really exciting evening for us, my dad was a great sportsman and he always loved his Milan and his Monza. He has accustomed us to miracles and this is a beautiful thing that should not be forgotten. We are excited, but people’s affection is one of the best sensations. For us children, this affection is a beautiful thing, it is proof of my father’s greatness, but even more of the humanity and love he gave to sport for Italy and the Italians“.

