Silvio Berlusconi, who is his most atypical and shy son: he hasn’t taken anything back from his father (and it’s not Pier Silvio)

Silvio Berlusconi passed away today, after the urgent hospitalization of the last period. The man has a very large family, as he has eight children from two different marriages.

From his first marriage to Carla Elvira Lucia Dall’Oglio Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi were born. The two got married in 1965.

However, the first marriage fell apart around 1985. At that point, Berlusconi married Veronica Lario with whom however he was already in a relationship. The two of them had three children.

Children are very different from each other. However, some look a lot like the Knight. Among them, however, there is one who is totally different from Silvio Berlusconi.

Il Silvio Berlusconi’s most atypical son is certainly Luigi. In fact, the man does not like media exposure very much and keeps well away from public life. He never appears on television and doesn’t even have social networks. He got married in 2020 and his marriage did not have any media resonance, despite took place in Macherio’s family residence. It seems that even his wife doesn’t like showing herself publicly.

Furthermore, unlike the other sons of the Cavaliere, Luigi Berlusconi does not like the glitz and the world of the star-system. In fact, he does not participate in gala dinners or social events. He has never been paparazzi at any exclusive private party, he prefers to live on the sly. His career path was linear. He graduated from Bocconi and then worked in the various companies of the Berlusconi group. He becomes a board member of Mediolanum and currently works as a director for Fininvest. Furthermore, he is the chairman of the board of H14. The man pays particular attention to the digital world, in which he loves to invest. Even her love stories are lived with reserve, unlike those of the brothers Pier Silvio, Barbara and Eleonora.

The wedding of Luigi Berlusconi

Luigi Berlusconi was the first of the knight’s children to marry Federica. The two met at university and fell in love there. The girl is also the daughter of a well-known entrepreneur from the Lecco area. The two got married during the pandemic and the ceremony took place in the family villa in Macherio.

Also, man he also took risks that turned out to be successful. It is thanks to him that Edilnord was born and made the development of Milano 2 possible.