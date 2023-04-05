Silvio Berlusconi he is hospitalized for pneumonia in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele.

In recent years, the former premier, who is 86 years old, has been hospitalized several times in the Milanese hospital, where his personal doctor, Professor Alberto Zangrillo. Prostate cancer In May 1997, one was removed malignant tumor of the prostate: that intervention – thanks to the absolute privacy guaranteed by the San Raffaele – remained secret until Cavaliere himself publicly recounted the drama he had experienced and overcome, speaking with the boys of a recovery community in Veneto. Il pacemaker In 2006, in Antwerp, the leader of Forza Italia was operated on for the removal of a fragment of the meniscus. At the end of November of the same year, he was hospitalized due to illness at a Forza Italia a Montecatini; the following month he flew to Cleveland, Ohio, where he was implanted a pacemaker. The replacement of the pacemaker took place in 2015, at the San Raffaele. The statuette to the face On December 13, 2009, the founder of Mediaset was struck by a statuette thrown by Massimo Tartaglia, during an electoral demonstration in Piazza del Duomo in Milan: the images of wounded Berlusconi, with his face bloodied, went around the world. Tartaglia was then tried for pluriaggravate injuries and deemed incapable of understanding and wanting. Several times later, due to the damage caused by the attack, Berlusconi had to undergo treatments and operations, including one in jaw in 2011. Tendonitis in 2010, however, an intervention at Humanitas in Rozzano for one tendinitis in the left hand. See also Healthcare: over 10 thousand aspiring family doctors 'rejected', shortage alarm is growing Uveitis In 2014, the hospitalization for two interventions for the treatment of uveitisan eye inflammation, which forced him to wear showy dark glasses for some time.

The open heart operation In 2016 – after cataract surgery – Berlusconi had been operated on – again at the San Raffaele – with a open heart surgery for aortic valve replacement. Announcing the need for an operation, on 9 June 2016, Berlusconi’s personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, explained that the former premier had risked dying on that occasion: having arrived at the hospital in very severe conditions, he risked his life and he was aware. The pathology of the aortic valve from which the Forza Italia leader had suffered at the time is called aortic insufficiency, Zangrillo said. The intestinal obstruction In 2019 it had been emergency surgery, for two hours, for an intestinal obstruction

. Covid, the infernal disease In September 2020, Berlusconi had tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, and had developed symptoms of Covid-19including one bilateral pneumonia. The leader of Forza Italia, on leaving the hospital, spoke of it as a hellish disease: discharged after about ten days he had to deal with the aftermath of Covid for a long time, which led him to other short hospitalizations. Hospitalization at the cardiothoracic center of Montecarlo In January 2021 he was also hospitalized for a few days in Montecarlo, at the cardiothoracic center of Monaco. The urinary tract infection Before Berlusconi was hospitalized last week, he had been hospitalized in San Raffaele just over a year ago, in January 2022, at the turn of the election of the President of the Republic. See also "Italy will soon have dozens of successful startups. Now there are the ingredients" That time it had been the cause of his hospitalization a urinary tract infectionwhich made it necessary to apply massive therapies. The last hospitalization, last week Before the current hospitalization for pneumonia, the former premier had been hospitalized in the Lombard hospital from last Monday to last Thursday for what had been defined as medical checks, after some previous pathologies they had returned to being heard. Back home on March 31, Berlusconi posted an image thanking his social media followers for their support. I thank all those who have wanted to give me a thought of closeness and affection in these days, he had written, I have already returned to work on the main themes of these days, ready and determined to commit myself, as I always have, to the country I love. On Sunday – just three days ago – the leader of Forza Italia had also joked with his followers: Today Palm Sunday, but for me also the feast of all flowers. I love them all, but most of all I love tulips, especially for the variety of their colors. So look what I’ve done: a lawn, a large lawn full of tulips at my house, do you like them? Then I will try to show you better on television. For now I tulip you, no sorry I made a mistake: I greet you and hug you all.

