Silvio Garattini, “because I don’t take medicines. Aspirin…”

No drug for Silvio Garattini. And this despite the fact that he is the one studying them. “I began with the Mario Negri Institute on February 1, 1963”, explains the researcher going back to the past. TO Mario Negri, “a jeweler in via Montenapoleone. In 1958 he came to me for advice: he had invested in Burroughs Wellcome, a British non-profit pharmaceutical company. I asked him to help me set up a non-profit foundation. The following year Negri fell ill with tumour. On his deathbed, he called me: ‘Professor, I wanted to tell you that I have done everything according to your wishes'”. Thus in 1960, upon opening his will, “I discovered that he had left me 100 million lire and the shares of Farmacosmici. At today’s values, 14 million euros“. Hence the hard work of the institute, that of “research on medicines and training. AND the largest pharmacology foundation that exists in the world“.

At 94, Garattini is in better shape than ever. His secret? No drugs. That’s right. “I don’t smoke – he admits interviewed by Corriere della Sera -, I don’t drink alcohol, I walk 30 minutes every night, I exercise my mind”. He doesn’t take, he specifies, “not even aspirin. In case of cancer, I would accept chemo, despite the collateral damage it causes”. Equally imperative on the use of drugs. According to the pharmacologist, there are no soft drugs, “all are addictive. I am a bondage“.

In addition to being president of the Mario Negri Institute, Garattini is a member of the National Bioethics Committee. For him deep sedation “It is certainly a way to end life. Unfortunately we do not have good and widespread palliative care. The Mario Negri is twinned with the Via di Natale Foundation, which has a hospice in Aviano for terminally ill cancer patients. In 20 years we have welcomed 2,800. No one has ever asked us to die, because they were assisted by volunteers and freed from pain. When it is not possible to remove suffering, deep sedation it becomes an act of love“.