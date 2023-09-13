Simone Anzani Gets Green Light to Return to Training After “Sporting Ordeal”

Simone Anzani Returns to Competitive Sports After Successful Test Results

Yesterday, Simone Anzani’s “sporting ordeal” finally came to an end as he received positive results from the stress test at the Acqua Acetosa Sports Medicine Center in Rome. Anzani, who had been dealing with a cardiac issue since the beginning of summer, can now return to training and wear the Lube jersey once again.

The 31-year-old athlete had been hopeful but nervous about the outcome of his condition, as he underwent an ablation operation at the end of August to address asymptomatic arrhythmias. Fortunately, the procedure was successful in eliminating the problem that occurred during his recovery after intense physical activity.

Anzani’s clearance to return to competitive sports was great news for both the Lube team and the national team, although he will not be able to participate in the pre-Olympic tournament. The general director of Lube, Giuseppe Cormio, expressed his relief and happiness for Anzani, acknowledging the difficult period he had been through.

“I’m really happy, not only for the contribution that Anzani will give to Lube again this year, but above all on a personal level. During this period, I really saw him suffer. I imagine the fears, the worries, and the thousand thoughts in his head. The first satisfaction is for his relief. Anzani returns to training, returns to his sport, to life. He returns to Lube and soon also to the national team. From tomorrow, we start again, and at Lube, we can only open a bottle of sparkling wine and toast to life and to sport,” said Cormio.

Cormio also mentioned that Anzani had called him immediately after receiving the good news and that the entire team was elated for him. Despite their confidence in his recovery, the Lube team had to proceed with caution due to the nature of the heart problem. As a result, they are planning to have a meeting with the technical and medical staff to determine the appropriate training schedule for Anzani.

“I believe that tomorrow (today) he will be here with us at the Eurosuole Forum, but we will have a meeting with the technical and medical staff to understand the timing. He was used to two training sessions a day, but instead he has been out of action for almost three months. We will handle things with caution to avoid any muscular setbacks. Fortunately, we have more than a month before the championship,” Cormio explained.

With Anzani’s successful test results, he can now look forward to getting back to the sport he loves. As he returns to training and prepares for future competitions, his journey serves as a reminder of the resilience and dedication that athletes possess.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

