Simone Buzzi excited everyone a It’s always noon in the January 18 episode when he presented himself to Antonella Clerici after being cured of cancer. On his Instagram profile, he wanted to retrace the ordeal of the disease and express his joy for the latest chemotherapy. The emotion is great.

Simone Buzzi returns to Antonella Clerici after cancer

Antonella Clerici welcomes you with open arms in the studio of It’s always noon chef Simone Buzzi, who returned to television after a serious illness that left its marks on his body but not on his soul. If his hair is no longer there, the strength and courage with which he looked in the face and faced the tumor remained, indeed perhaps they increased.

Simone Buzzi, emotion a It’s always noon

Antonellina tries to play down the moment and embracing him makes a joke: “It’s a surprise, it’s a real thrill! I’m comfortable with bald tomatoes, don’t worry”. And she, as the landlady, takes him to the center of the studio to make him regain confidence, as she says, with the place that has been like a second home for so long. And then she explains, “You haven’t seen him in a while because he defeated a disease tough and important. He gave us a surprise and once our emotion is over, you will go back to the way you were before”.

Simone Buzzi, his message on Instagram

On his Instagram profile, Simone Buzzi wanted to tell about the illness and his return to It’s always noon with a video that shows images of his ordeal, but they are also an expression of his fortitude which did not allow him to give up in the face of a serious and difficult illness to defeat.

But he did it and left a message of hope for everyone: Today’s emotion was incredible… going back to that studio again seemed like a dream… but I always thought that one day I would come back… and finally here I am”. Then a special thanks to the doctors who followed him: “I wanted to thank those who treated me from Prof Steven Hoause, to doctors D’Alo’ and @eleonoraalma @viscovo in short, the whole hematology group three of the twins polyclinic and finally professor @robertoverzaro ❤️

all the nurses, all the people I met”.

Simone Buzzi, an example for all against the disease

And the cry of the fighter: “In all of this there is a word that I like to remember which I believe is useful for me today but a bit for everyone on different occasions…. do you know what it is? THESE FUCKS !!!”.

Words that have not only moved his followers, but have really ignited hope in those who, like him, are fighting or have fought against cancer: “Great!!! your strength, your will to live give me and those like me who have been fighting cancer for years the courage to look ahead, to grit our teeth and the strength to continue fighting…. Thank you!!!”. And again: “We are waiting for the control tac to be able to rejoice, come on to all the people who are going through these moments”.

Others tell of their unfortunately dramatic experience with the disease: “I was so moved to see you today and I’m super happy that you defeated that terrible disease that took away my dad in one month last year … I hope to see you again soon preparing your dishes that made Evelina put her hands in her hair. Come on all and STICKS ❤️❤️ “.

And then all the excitement of seeing Simone Buzzi again in the studio: “Today you moved me, what a thrill to see you in the studio. For those who always follow you, you are a big family from a distance”. “Bravissimo Chef Simone ❤️😍 how happy to see you again, you are an extraordinary person ….”; and again: “How exciting!!! You are an example for everyone ❤️”.