In life he did everything. You lived in a Mission in Australia. He worked in a chicken farm, in banana fields, in Indian restaurants. In a fintech. She took a sewing course to create a line of reversible sweatshirts. And to sell them, she learned how to make an e-commerce site from scratch. He graduated in Economics, took online courses. He created a marketplace for homemade food, then a platform for selling cakes. And finally a unicorn: Scalapay, the startup of Buy Now, Pay later (BNPL, “buy now, pay later”).





“They tell us that you should know at 18 what you want to do when you grow up. Instead you can’t know. It’s more useful to experiment. Having different experiences that at the moment you don’t know what they are for, but then suddenly they add up and you are able to connect the opposites. And create something new “.

The story of Simone Mancini, 34, is not only that of the founder of a fintech that offers deferred payment solutions for ecommerce. It is also the story of a man, the son of missionaries, who lived for 30 years in Australia and then like his parents – but in reverse – he left everything, and returned to Italy with his wife, three children (the fourth is coming soon) and a revolutionary idea: to offer an alternative to credit cards. “In 1991 my parents sold everything they had, the house and the business, and as disciples and as a sign of gratitude they were sent to Darwin to bring the faith to that corner of the world. So I knew the essential. . I understood that you can live well with little. I developed a propensity for risk, that desire to do things a little outside the box. Scalapay would not have been born if I hadn’t experimented before “.

Let’s start from the end. Scalapay is an Italian company, born in Florence in July 2019, to help online merchants. “I was an online seller, I know how difficult it is to beat the competition from the big names.” Offers payment in installments, where everyone wins. The customer pays deferred interest-free, the merchant immediately receives the entire amount on his account, Scalapay takes a commission from the merchants. After a short time, Scalapay moved its headquarters to Milan.

“This is where value and intellectual property are created. The parent company is an Irish holding that owns the shares of the Italian company. For the avoidance of doubt, it is not a choice for tax breaks. We pay most of our taxes in Italy. The reality is that investors, almost all foreigners, do not invest in Italian companies: they do not know the language, the law and the legislation “.

And to those who claim that Scalapay is not an Italian company, Mancini replies: “It’s easy to try to discredit those who do something. Having an Irish holding is an irrelevant detail and shows little understanding of what investors are looking for”. Scalapay raised around 700 million euros. British, American, Chinese funds. Such as Fasanara Capital, Tiger Global, Tensel and others. With the last round she became a unicorn. The third in Italy after Yoox and Depop.

“Born as an experiment, like all my other works, it was a project ready to fail. It excited us very much, but we didn’t have the worry of being successful”. Instead Scalapay works. In three years it conquers 5 thousand stores, 2.5 million customers and has spread to 4 countries: Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

Italian company, international team. The idea of ​​Scalapay was born with the friend of all time JOhnny Mitresvki (co-founder and CTO of Scalapay). The two have worked together since a very young age. They are two e-commerce wizards. “We were good at the technical side, but bad at selling a product. We wanted to do something for online sellers. Talking with them, we realized that paying in installments was the solution that had the greatest impact.” They study the model, they fall in love.

“It is a fair solution, it gives a valid alternative to credit cards, which are used with great ease and without ever seeing what you spend and the interest you are accumulating. With Scalapay, every time the user makes a purchase, he sees the summary of payments and has the opportunity to understand if you can pay or not. We will take the first installment immediately. The second after 30 days, the third after 60. We encourage the consumption of unnecessary goods? It is not the technology itself, it’s the use it makes. The Internet is a wonderful invention, yet you can also use it to do harm. “

Scalapay’s advance is fraught with difficulties. The major ones related to convincing merchants, in part – the largest ones – related to fundraising. The first, at the beginning of this adventure. “I had already resigned from fintech where I was working in Sydney and had already arrived in Italy to found my company. The main investor was an Australian. Suddenly he calls me to inform me that he would no longer invest. I had already quit my job. I was in a panic. But after 20 days he thought better of it. ” Second difficulty: beginning of March 2020. «Era a second round of financing is planned. Investors call me: skip everything. “Do you realize what is happening in the world?” Italy is the first country to go into lockdown. I was afraid. Nobody knew what was going to happen. Then in 2021 came the ecommerce boom “.

History within history

Artistic high school, economics degree in Darwin, online courses at the University of Melbourne, Mancini has a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a tendency to experiment with everything. From how to make the espresso to how to organize the team. “Right now I am in Darwin on vacation, in a few days I will go to our offices in Sydney, I am studying how to improve the organizational structure of Scalapay: I have realized that growing quickly is a part that I have left out. I am passionate about the model. Flat management, without hierarchy. I’m studying the Tesla model, where everyone decides the project, creates a working group and executes it independently, coordinating his group “.

Darwin. Northern Australia. Thirty years ago Mom and Dad Mancini arrived in this piece of the world. With their 6 children, the last – the seventh – will be born here. Their story looks like a movie. “My father had a glass factory in Tuscany. He was busy working, even 20 hours a day. He lived only to work. My mother lived a life of solitude. They had recently married, had had a daughter, and the marriage was failing. By chance they meet a priest, begin a spiritual journey and discover the Neocatechumenal Way “. The founder of the movement is a Spanish artist, Kiko Arguello, a disciple of Picasso. He came from a wealthy family, he had servants in the house. “One day – says Mancini – he saw a girl who worked for him cry.” My husband beats me. “Kiko decides to take her home that same evening to talk to her husband. We are in Madrid, in the 1970s. Kiko is impressed, begins to approach the faith and to wonder: “if God returns to this earth, where do I want him to find me? The answer:” Among the poor. “The encounter with the Neocatechumenal Way changed the life of the my parents. They understood that true fulfillment is not living for oneself but for the other. “

“When you make a choice of this kind either you do it because you are crazy (and it could also be – he jokes) or it is because you believe in it and believe that there is providence. My dad did not speak English, he did menial jobs. My mother did not work. , they had to be free to go and catechize. Yet we did not lack the essential and we never lived with the feeling of being poor and unable to study “.

Simone is not a model student at school. At 15 he wants to leave high school. “My father said to me: ‘First you have to pass a test, he comes to work with me on a chicken farm.’ He wanted to see how I adapted to the job. He made me transport the scraps of chickens full of worms, forced me to clean them in a room with a very strong jet of water, and all the worms bounced off me. Surviving the experiment, he sent me to work on a banana plantation, with a group of prisoners from the New Zealand islands. ‘Cut the baskets from the plants’. Inside there were spiders, frogs, tall grass, snakes. It was very hot. I gave up and went back to school. ” The rest is history.

The secret? Once again, the word “experiment” returns. The life of the great innovators is characterized by experiments that have gone wrong. Look at Elon Musk. How many rockets did he blow up, one after the other, before he made it? People said that with each explosion it approached ruin. It was actually the opposite. With each pass that failed, he learned and improved.