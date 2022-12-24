Home Health Simple heartburn two months ago, Matteo died at the age of 38 from a quick illness
Simple heartburn two months ago, Matteo died at the age of 38 from a quick illness

Simple heartburn two months ago, Matteo died at the age of 38 from a quick illness

IT’S RAINING LOTS – From simple stomach pain to death in just over two months. Thus Matteo Marin’s drama took place, who died at the age of 38 in the hospital of Padua on Wednesday 21 December due to a rapid illness. The man, who had a partner, was an employee of a trucking company in the area: a normal, regular life made up of work and friendships. After his childhood in Correzzola, years ago with his mother he moved to the capital of Saccisica, Piove di Sacco.
A few months ago he had accused frequent heartburn, after a few weeks, he had decided to go to the hospital. Here the doctors had carried out a series of diagnostic investigations from which no particular criticalities seemed to emerge and he had therefore been sent home with treatment and a diagnosis of severe gastritis. However, instead of diminishing, the symptoms increased in intensity, and Matteo, who was a subject of massive and compact build, had begun to lose weight, so much so that the doctors who had followed him in the first phase had decided to consult his Paduan colleagues. At the Iov, even more in-depth research has highlighted the presence of a disease that is no longer controllable and the doctors of the Oncological Institute have no choice but to activate palliative care for the unfortunate 38 year old, which thus disappeared on Wednesday. The Marin family is very reserved, however many messages of solidarity are reaching Matte’s mother, or Paola in these days; so also to the father, brother and fiancée.
While residing in Piove di Sacco, the family has decided that the last farewell to Matteo be given in Correzzola, his town of origin, where the funeral will be celebrated this morning at 10 in the parish church.

