If knocking out insomnia is also your dream, simple self-massage techniques, in the evening before going to bed, can help in deep relaxation of body and mind. On the occasion of the upcoming World Sleep Day (World Sleep Day), on Friday March 17, sleep coach Beth Kendall (US sleep coach, known internationally) gives practical advice, very useful especially in the Silver over 60 age, to practice Tapping, the self-massage with which, thanks to simple fingertips on certain areas of the temples and forehead, you can have improvements in the quality of sleep and night awakenings.

Back pain, Gokhale postural gymnastics: what is the method against lumbar pain

From her study in Minnesota, Kendall has made a life mission of the goal of nocturnal relaxation thanks to Tapping (www.bethkendall.com). In Italy, according to data from the AIMS (Italian Association for Sleep Medicine) there are 12 million people who suffer from chronic or transient insomnia, with the problems related to this discomfort. But how can easy self-massage sequences, such as Tapping, help us recalibrate the sleep phase? Kendall starts from a fundamental assumption, namely that “sleep is a completely passive process”, and there is no point in mentally concentrating on the idea of ​​”having to sleep”.

PATH

The Tapping technique proposed by the sleep coach is based on a course of studies in neurolinguistic programming and EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) developed by Robert Smith, neuroplastic and behavioral engineer, one of the leading experts on stress and trauma in the USA, founder of the Eutaptics method Faster eft. This technique, ideal to practice before going to sleep, is based on acupressure points in Chinese medicine. By stimulating certain areas of the face with your fingers, stress, tension and nervousness accumulated during the day are relieved. This is why it is important, with the fingertips of the hands, to massage, in a circular and soft way, and to gently tap these areas of the face: the nasal root (between the eyebrows), the temples, the cheekbones and just below the collarbones, on the sides of the sternum, staying about 2 minutes on each area listed. Pressing these points sends a calming signal to the amygdala, the area of ​​the brain where emotions are processed.

Tapping aimed at psychophysical well-being has remote origins in the East, but was developed for the Western world in the 80s by the American psychologist Roger Callahan, an expert in Chinese medicine and acupuncture. Today self-massage is also “viral”. On the Qigong Meditation YouTube channel, various Tapping techniques are explored to relax and cushion moments of anger or anxiety: before going to bed, acupressure is suggested on the Anmian point (sleep pressure point in acupuncture) with small circles clockwise from the middle and index fingers on the mastoid bone, just behind each ear.

THE VARIANTS

«Self-massage represents a moment of contact with one’s body, in which to favor relaxation and re-centre oneself in the here and now», confirms Roberto Barbaro, physiotherapist and osteopath. «To facilitate sleep, I also recommend the use of the still point inducer, which is done with two tennis balls squeezed in a sock. Position it lying down behind the neck, and take deep breaths for 3 minutes: the effect is a stimulation of the vagal nervous system which induces deep relaxation. Another self-massage with a relaxing power can be done by carrying out 5 light massages with your hands behind the head, on the suboccipital muscles (between the base of the skull and the neck), with circular movements, outwards».