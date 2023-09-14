Simple sugars: the definitive guide

The common thought is increasingly widespread that the real secret to weight loss and health lies in limiting the consumption of carbohydrates. In this article we try to understand together if all this is true and, above all, if it is good for our health.

Carbohydrates: the daily caloric intake of sugars

In biology we can classify i carbohydrates in simple e complex. Among the latter we find thestarch present in large quantities in foods such as pasta, bread, rice and potatoes. Their characteristic is that of being large molecules made up of smaller units and their digestion requires specific enzymes.

Between simple carbohydrates we have the monosaccharides (glucose, fructose, galactose) ei disaccharides (lactose, sucrose): so the foods rich in simple sugars means that they will have large quantities of monosaccharides and disaccharides.

There is a however… does it make sense to make this distinction? Starch is a macromolecule made up of many glucoses which are released thanks to digestion because they can only carry simple sugars in the blood.

Despite this clarification, the guidelines indicate that the kcal coming from simple sugars must not exceed 10% of the daily caloric intake.

Foods where simple sugars are present

Here’s one list of foods where you can find carbohydrates in the form of simple sugars:

Miele: honey is a product that comes from bee nectar and is made up of approximately 80% glucose. These insects use it as food in the winter.

Fruit: the sugars present in these vegetables help support the growth of the plant and we can also find them in other parts of the plants such as the root and the bulb.

Milk and derivatives: these products have the lactose and it is important to make a clarification: not all people have lactase which is the enzyme that splits lactose into its monosaccharides glucose and galactose.

Those who use dairy products and are intolerant could experience malabsorption side effects which are unwanted and annoying. The dairy products that can be used by intolerant individuals are fermented ones such as yogurt where lactose is broken down into its monomers.

Table sugar: common table sugar is nothing more than sucrose, a disaccharide made up of glucose and fructose. The next time you go to the bar and pour a sachet of sugar into your coffee you know what you are ingesting.

What happens if you don’t eat sugar?

Il glucose represents the primary source of energy of our organism: just think that the brain consumes about 120 grams per day.

It is logical to think that if we decided not to consume carbohydrates and/or to severely limit their consumption as in ketogenic dietour organism will have to use other energy sources to produce ATP (adenosine triphosphatethe energy currency of our body).

So it will start to use fats and if this deprivation is chronic over time there will be the production of ketone bodies.

Many praise the miraculous properties of sugar-free diets but I would like to draw your attention to a fundamental aspect: some cells of our body, including red blood cells and white blood cells, do not have mitochondria, an organelle considered the powerhouse of our cell.

This means that they will have to produce energy from glucose and for this reason an intelligent introduction of carbohydrates is essential to maintain optimal many functions of our body and represents the basis for a balanced diet.

Hidden sugars: the importance of reading labels

Doctor, I don’t eat whole yoghurt, I prefer light yoghurt which is certainly healthier and has fewer kcal… perhaps to produce that dairy product lipids were removed and replaced with simple sugars. Maybe for every gram of lipids removed (9 kcal), 3 of carbohydrates (12 kcal) were replaced.

It follows that the consumer believes he is eating a healthier and less caloric product when in reality it is doing exactly the opposite.

This example comes from my imagination, but making sure this doesn’t happen is crucial light and compare the labels of the products we are choosing at the supermarket.

Many of these that are defined hidden sugars they are found in biscotti, industrial drinks, salty snack, french fries, some frozen, some cured meats and in most industrial products.

If we want to limit their consumption, let’s try to eat these products less and choose fresh foods that are made up of very few ingredients.

If I don’t eat sugar will I lose weight?

Many people eliminate sugars and lose weight…

This happens not because it is the fault of carbohydrates that I have excess weight, but probably by going to limit your choice of foods that I can eat I go to introduce fewer calories I respect what my energy expenditure is.

As announced in previous articles: it is the calorie counting in the medium-long term a to determine if I lose weight or gain weight and the energy expenditure induced by physical activity.

With the Mediterranean diet many people lose weightnevertheless, wet for the 50%-65% on the consumption of carbohydrates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

