Simple tips: Extend your life with eight simple habits

It almost sounds too good to be true: If you make eight habits a routine, you can increase your life expectancy. Read the essentials here.

It’s no secret: those who live healthily tend to live longer. But how much does a healthy lifestyle affect life expectancy?

Researchers at the University of Illinois have found through a long-term study of over 700,000 US veterans aged 40 to 99: very strong.

In fact, you can extend your life by more than 20 years if you follow eight specific habits.

1. Pay attention to your diet

… and rely on foods made from whole grains, unprocessed foods, lots of fruit and vegetables, lean meat, seafood, nuts and healthy oils.

Consuming lots of processed foods high in sugar, fat and salt, on the other hand, can be harmful.

2. Sport is anything but murder!

Get at least two and a half hours of moderate exercise or around 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per day. Both strength and endurance training pay off.

3. Avoid smoking

… or reduce your consumption as much as possible. Because smoking, even if this probably isn’t new information to you, increases the risk of numerous diseases. This also applies to e-cigarettes.

4. Stay away from alcohol

…or at least from many glasses. Alcohol is also associated with a higher risk of diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

5. Don’t take painkillers too often

Be sure to take preventative measures or seek medical advice if the pain is severe.

6. Maintain your social contacts

There is increasing evidence that loneliness can be a high risk factor for chronic diseases in old age. Ultimately, it also influences lifestyle factors such as diet or exercise.

7. Avoid stress

Whether with the help of good friendships, sport, meditation or breathing exercises. Those who reduce stress live happier lives.

8. Pay attention to your sleep quality

Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Adequate sleep has positive effects on health, improving brain function, supporting the immune system and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Also interesting: The research team found that it’s never too late to take these eight tips – or at least some of them – to heart.

“We were really surprised at how much you could gain by introducing one, two, three or all eight lifestyle factors,” says study leader Xuan-Mai Nguyen.

