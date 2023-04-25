simple tricks to have a sneeze-proof room

Pollen alarm: 1 out of 4 Italians suffers from allergiesespecially in spring and summer (data Assosalute). As much as the house represents a safe haven in which to retire, it is not enough to be immune from possibles sneezing and rhinitis, up to real asthma attacks. And it is especially in the evening, when you lie down, that the disturbances can be exacerbated. Here’s how to find a peaceful sleep.

In this article

Spring allergy insomnia

In addition to stuffy nose, sneezing and eye irritation, pollen allergies also lead to sleep-related disturbances, the so-called “allergy insomnia”. Allergic rhinitis, in fact, makes nasal breathing more difficult than at night the quality of sleep deteriorates.

How to sleep well if you suffer from allergies

The first thing to do to rest well this season is look for the right position. Since nasal congestion gets worse when lying down because mucus clogs the airways, it is advisable to sleep with it raised head. To do this, just use a higher pillow or put two, one on top of the other. Before bedtime is fine take a shower while also washing your hair thus avoiding any residual pollen. When this is not possible, you should at least rinse your nose and eyes with a saline solution and dry your eyelids with baby wipes.

An insidious enemy in the bedroom

Alongside the annoying reactions caused by plants such as grasses, birch trees, cupressaceae and parietaria, there is an insidious enemy that inhabits domestic environments causing allergies that have no season and that can be a problem for the health of adults and children: theallergy to acarivery common, especially in children.

Dust mites and dust allergies

Invisible to the human eye, the acari they are small “relatives” of spiders they nestle inside carpets, curtains, books, stuffed animalsbut especially in mattresses and pillows, reproducing quickly: the concentration varies from 10 to 1,000 and more for each gram of powder. These microorganisms live best in the places where it accumulates dust which provides them with nourishment and shelter.

How to wash the sheets: high temperatures and salt

To prevent disturbances from allergy to mites first of all you have to pay attention to the washing of sheets at high temperatures. In addition to the products on the market, which are valid but sometimes expensive, you can confidently rely on some homemade, natural, ecological and economic tricks. Any examples? The essential oil of tea tree, purifying, can be vaporized on mattresses and pillows. For the velvet textiles sprinkle the surface to be treated with sale up and leave for half an hour. Then remove everything carefully with a vacuum cleaner: it will look like it has just returned from the dry cleaners.

The rules for preventing mite allergy

Then there are some room hygiene rules to follow. Here are 5 key ones:

Air the bedroom often especially in the morning when the sun eliminates the humidity from the fabrics, the favorite habitat of the mites;

especially in the morning when the sun eliminates the humidity from the fabrics, the favorite habitat of the mites; Avoid having too many carpets in the room;

Using an air purifier helps eliminate residues of pollen and dust mite allergens;

helps eliminate residues of pollen and dust mite allergens; Cover with anti-mite liners all mattresses and pillows, present in the room. In particular, the lining must be in tightly woven fabric, impenetrable to mites;

all mattresses and pillows, present in the room. In particular, the lining must be in tightly woven fabric, impenetrable to mites; Choose your vacuum cleaner carefullypreferring appliances equipped with adequate filters that prevent the spread of allergens in the air.

Password: hygiene of textiles, even of curtains

Also pay attention to curtains of the room. If you don’t want to take them to the laundry, you can wear them to the bathroom in five liters of water in which you will have added two handfuls of coarse salt. Leave to soak for three hours, then continue washing with a delicate programme, without spinning, with half the measuring cup of detergent and half the baking soda.

How to remove dust from wardrobes

In the wardrobes you can place some natural moth repellents: put a few drops of essential oil of cedaryou can buy it in herbal medicine, or prepare small bags of lavender and leaves of laureldried peel of lemon and essential oil of rosemary to hang on clothes or place in drawers. The anti-mite action is guaranteed and the smell is pleasant as well.

Antihistamines and eye drops on hand

In cases where you are known to be “dust sensitive” and your symptoms are dust related allergic rhinitisto control them effectively, you can rely on self-medication drugs:

antihistamines block the effects of histamine responsible for the disorders, both for topical use (nasal sprays or eye drops) and systemic, i.e. to be taken by mouth as in the case of tablets;

block the effects of histamine responsible for the disorders, both for topical use (nasal sprays or eye drops) and systemic, i.e. to be taken by mouth as in the case of tablets; to find relief from nasal congestionthere are also associations of antihistamines with vasoconstrictors such as ephedrine or pseudoephedrine, which specifically relieve the annoying feeling of stuffy nose.

In case of severe allergies, contact your doctor

In the most severe forms of mite allergy characterized, for example, by respiratory deficiency important it is always necessary to involve the medicowhich is the only one that can indicate targeted therapies as well as, when possible, propose a desensitizing treatment.

Read also…