Simple workout plan for a toned body

A firm and defined body – that is probably the dream of every woman. But lifting weights or going for a jog for 1 hour every day isn’t for everyone. And sometimes we just don’t have time to go to the gym. If you train at home, you have to get creative – otherwise you’ll quickly get bored and then give up. Pilates has become increasingly popular in recent years and is a great way to get the body in tip-top shape and improve our overall health with gentle exercise. But if you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have noticed that there’s a new twist on the low-impact workout. Wand Pilates for beginners is the new fitness trend for 2023 that a lot of people seem to be onto. Curious? Then read on and try our beginner-friendly Wall Pilates workout.

What is Wall Pilates?

Whether the Japan method for losing weight, home workouts, HIIT, etc. – the selection of training is now really endless. From preventing injuries to increasing flexibility and strength, Pilates has become one of the most popular workout methods in recent years. If you’ve ever taken a Pilates class, you know how important mobility and balance are to performing the exercises correctly. This is where wall Pilates for beginners comes in – it uses your body weight and the resistance of the wall during the workout to strengthen the muscles.

The movements are always slow and controlled, making Wall Pilates perfect for both beginners and seniors. Plus, you don’t have to spend money on expensive Pilates equipment like a reformer or Pilates ring and then worry about where to put them in the home. All you need is a wall – and there are plenty of those in every home!

Wand Pilates for Beginners: Easy Pilates Workout Plan

Structuring an effective Pilates training plan can be quite daunting, especially if you are brand new to the Pilates world. But that’s what we’re for you after all! Our workout plan is a great way to try beginner wall Pilates while getting your body in shape for the summer. Do a total of 3 rounds and rest for 60 seconds between exercises.

Supported roll down

Stand up straight with your back against a wall and take a few steps forward while keeping your back against the wall.

Brace your core and keep your shoulders down.

Take a deep breath and roll your spine down the wall – nice and slow and controlled.

Once you’ve almost reached the floor, exhale deeply and hold a breath or two.

Take a deep breath and slowly return to the starting position.

Do a total of 8-10 reps.

Push-ups on the wall

The push-up is one of the most effective full-body exercises you can do with your own weight. However, if you’re a newbie, wall push-ups are the Pilates wall exercise for you!

Face the wall and place your palms on the wall, shoulder-width apart.

Take a few steps back until your hands are fully extended.

Then do a push-up by bending your elbows and almost touching the wall with your head.

Make sure your body forms a straight line.

Hold for 1-2 seconds and return to the starting position.

Do 8-10 repetitions.

Standing Hip Opener

The standing hip opener is a great addition to beginner Wand Pilates and is ideal for toning your inner thighs.

Start with one hand on the wall and keep your body straight.

Raise the outside leg so that the thigh is parallel to the floor. Keep your back straight.

If necessary, you can place your inner hand on your thigh for support.

Hold the raised leg with your hand and open it to the side. Hold the position for 1-2 breaths and return to the starting position.

Do a total of 10-12 repetitions per leg.

One Leg Bridge

The bridge is also a particularly effective exercise for toning the buttocks and legs, and this Wall Pilates variation is just as strenuous.

Lie on an exercise mat and position your feet shoulder-width apart against the wall.

Bend your knees 90 degrees and place your hands on the floor at your sides.

Press your left foot into the wall while straightening your right leg so your toes are pointing up toward the ceiling

Lift your butt off the floor until you are in the “bridge” position.

Hold the position briefly and slowly return to the starting position.

Switch legs and do a total of 8-10 repetitions per side.

Side leg raises

And we’ll wrap up the Beginner’s Wall Pilates with a great exercise that targets the inner thighs.