INPS simplifies and speeds up the procedures for requesting civil invalidity. Here are the new online modes.

Everything goes through the web. And now too the procedures for requesting civil invalidity can be made online through the INPS portal, in a quick and simplified way.

As reported by the Institute, the digital transmission of the health documentation necessary to carry out the verifications of the disabling and disability states can in this way be carried out independently or, for those who need it, through the patronage or their certifying doctor. All the necessary certifications can also be attached.

The documentation presented by the applicants through the INPS portal will then be evaluated and ascertained by authorized medical commissions which, if they believe they can produce an objective assessment based on the documents received, will be able to avoid carrying out direct visits with the interested parties, thus speeding up the definition of the requests. So the INPS has decided to optimize the resources at its disposal, simplifying the entire health-administrative process through web-digital technology. This will also lead to a significant reduction in waiting times for visits to which it will not be possible to apply the provisions of article 29-ter and which will therefore necessarily have to be carried out.

How to submit the application through the INPS online portal

To activate the new method of applying for civil invalidityinterested persons can visit the INPS website, access their personal area through their SPID, CIE or CNS digital identity and then proceed with uploading all the necessary certifications.

Alternatively, it is possible to submit an application for membership of the assistance service for invalidity and disability through a medical board. The commission will have to receive the documentation and, after having evaluated it, will indicate to the applicant what type of further additions may be required in order to activate the method. The INPS has also announced that the service online application progress it is now the only channel accepted for sending documentation. Also Certified Mail (PEC) will no longer be taken into consideration.

Finally, as regards the assessment of the documents, it is immediately applicable for all applications for first assessment and aggravation known as “CIC”, in agreement with the Regions, and for health reviews pursuant to decree-law 24 June 2014, n. 90, converted, with amendments, by law 11 August 2014, n. 114. As mentioned above, we emphasize that applicants who may experience difficulties using the web however, they can contact their certifying doctor or the Patronato which takes care of their assistance, who will provide all the necessary support for the completion of the procedures.