Simply save lives – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

ARAG experts provide information on why donating blood makes sense and is necessary at all times

His birthday was on June 14th and he is regarded as the discoverer of blood groups – Karl Landsteiner. In doing so, he has made a decisive contribution to ensuring that patients who receive a blood product are safe. At the same time, this day is used as a call to donate blood. Because especially in the summer months, blood donations decrease every year due to vacations. According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), around 15,000 blood donations are needed in Germany every day. Every day. Also in the summer.

Blood supplies are becoming scarce

According to the BZgA, the average age of donors in many facilities is over 50 years. According to ARAG experts, this can become a problem. Because the population development and the short shelf life of blood preserves regularly lead to capacity bottlenecks.

With the change in the transfusion law on April 1, 2023, the previous upper age limits were abolished. Up to now, according to the “Haemotherapy Guideline”, these were 60 for first-time donors and 68 for repeat donors. According to ARAG experts, in the future only the individual suitability to donate blood, which has been certified by a doctor, will be decisive.

In addition, the amendment allows gay and bisexual men as well as transgender people to donate blood without restrictions. Only the individual sexual behavior of the potential blood donor may be a criterion for exclusion or deferral, but no longer his sexual orientation.

Who can donate blood and how often?

According to the ARAG experts, anyone in Germany who is 18 years old and healthy can donate blood. In addition, blood donors must weigh at least 50 kilograms. The directive also stipulates that another blood donation is usually only possible after twelve weeks, but at the earliest after eight weeks. Two liters of blood may be taken from women within a year; in men it is three liters.

Who is excluded as a donor?

The ARAG experts point out that pregnant women are not allowed to donate blood in order to avoid physical stress. In addition, people with cardiovascular diseases, severe diseases of the central nervous system or certain blood clotting disorders are permanently excluded from donating blood.

If you want to know exactly whether you are a suitable donor, you can use an online donation check to test your suitability to donate before a crucial consultation with your doctor.

According to ARAG experts, blood donation appointments in the vicinity and information on blood donation at the German Red Cross can be found at: www.drk-blutspende.de/blutspende/.

