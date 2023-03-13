news-txt”>

In the operating room, in intensive care, in the ambulance, in the delivery room, in end-of-life care but also for chronic pain therapy: there are around 15,000 anesthesiologists and resuscitators in Italy who have played a key role in the most delicate moments in life and they also had it in the Covid-19 pandemic. Antonino Giarratano, president of the scientific society born in 1934, made the point during the inauguration of the first training center in simulation Seven hundred square meters and overlooking the Ministry of the Interior, the new headquarters was inaugurated today at the Viminale where the over 11,000 Siaarti members, of whom 32% in the South, 43% in the North and 25% in the Center and 56% women, will have an 80-seat room, two high-fidelity simulation rooms with dedicated control room, a task room -trainer with seven stations to show how to intubate, extubate, monitor oxygen parameters, pulse. Here the new Siaarti headquarters offers over 120 courses a year, structured into training courses.

“Simulation in healthcare – said Giarratano – is widely used in the clinical education of students and healthcare professionals. It is a valid strategy for teaching, learning and assessing clinical skills at different levels of education: undergraduate, postgraduate and lifelong learning. “. That of anesthesiologists and resuscitators, said Francesco Zaffini, president of the Labor and Health Commission of the Senate, “is a very important profession, which has shown its centrality in particular during the Covid pandemic, unfortunately it has a shortage in the number of specialists, For this reason it should be also incentivized with retribution-type interventions. My commitment goes in this direction”.

Anesthesiologists and resuscitators have been “the front line in the fight against Covid-19”, they have “shown resilience in facing a new pathology and ability to adapt to the necessary organizational changes that have affected the departments, acquiring additional skills and technical skills which, also through training, they will be passed on to younger students and colleagues”, said Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, during the inauguration of the center in Rome. “There is another emergency – he added – which today we are called to manage and resolve: the disaffection towards disciplines, such as anesthesia and resuscitation, with greater stress and burn-out, and made unattractive also by the scarce valorisation I reiterate the will to proceed with a re-evaluation of the economic treatment of those who are engaged in the public health service every day but in addition to economic valorisation we must make the National Health Service more attractive by intervening on the reorganization of the models”.