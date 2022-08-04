ASROCK B660M PG Riptide Motherboard

▲ ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard

ASROCK’s new B660M PG Riptide motherboard adopts 14 + 1 + 1 phase power supply design, with 2 sets of large aluminum extruded VRM heat sinks, which is sufficient for the 12th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processor platforms. It supports PCIe 4.0 transmission interface, Two sets of M.2 SSD configuration, 2.5G LAN network module, etc., and specially added Clock Generator to support Non-K OC overclocking, which can further improve Non-K CPU performance.

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard adopts M-ATX Form Factor design, the size is 24.4cm x 24.4cm, 4-layer PCB layer design, adopts the low-profile appearance design of PG Riptide series, black PCB with black heat sink, motherboard PCB surface A large number of printed patterns of water ripples are added, and the VRM radiator is embellished with blue Riptide words.

Supports the 12th generation Core processor, the new LGA 1700 Socket

The Intel B660 motherboard has the new LGA 1700 processor interface, and the appearance is quite different from the old LGA 115X and 1200. It not only changes from a square to a rectangle, the size is 37.5mm x 45.0mm, and the fool-proof groove moves To two places on the top and bottom instead of one on the left and right, the bigger change is that the opening of the socket loading plate is changed to a structure similar to the LGA 1366, and the socket rod is in the opposite direction to the loading plate.

▲ Brand new LGA 1700 Socket

Although the processor interface of this generation is called LGA 1700, the actual number of LGA pins is 1800 pins, and 100 pins have not been defined yet and will be reserved for future CPUs as additional power or I/O pins. For feet, the practice is similar to that of LGA 2011.

12th Generation Desktop Intel Core Processor Specifications

Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16/24 30MB 3.2 / 5.1 / 5.2 2.4 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 241W ✔ Intel Core i9-12900KF 8 8 16/24 30MB 3.2 / 5.1 / 5.2 2.4 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 241W – Intel Core i9-12900 8 8 16/24 30MB 2.4 / 5.0 / 5.1 1.8 / 3.8 65W 202W ✔ Intel Core i9-12900F 8 8 16/24 30MB 2.4 / 5.0 / 5.1 1.8 / 3.8 65W 202W – Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12/20 25MB 3.6 / 4.9 / 5.0 2.7 / 3.8 ✔ 125W 190W ✔ Intel Core i7-12700KF 8 4 12/20 25MB 3.6 / 4.9 / 5.0 2.7 / 3.8 ✔ 125W 190W – Intel Core i7-12700 8 4 12/20 25MB 2.1 / 4.8 / 4.9 1.6 / 3.7 65W 180W ✔ Intel Core i7-12700F 8 4 12/20 25MB 2.1 / 4.8 / 4.9 1.6 / 3.7 65W 180W – Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10/16 20MB 3.7 / 4.9 / – 2.8 / 3.6 ✔ 125W 150W ✔ Intel Core i5-12600KF 6 4 10/16 20MB 3.7 / 4.9 / – 2.8 / 3.6 ✔ 125W 150W – Intel Core i5-12600 6 6/12 18MB 3.3 / 4.8 / – – 65W 117W ✔ Intel Core i5-12500 6 6/12 18MB 3.0 / 4.6 / – – 65W 117W ✔ Intel Core i5-12400 6 6/12 18MB 2.5 / 4.4 / – – 65W 117W ✔ Intel Core i5-12400F 6 6/12 18MB 2.5 / 4.4 / – – 65W 117W – Intel Core i3-12300 4 4/8 12MB 3.5 / 4.4 / – – 60W 89W ✔ Intel Core i3-12100 4 4/8 12MB 3.3 / 4.3 / – – 60W 89W ✔ Intel Core i3-12100F 4 4/8 12MB 3.3 / 4.3 / – – 60W 89W ✔ Pentium Gold G7400 2 2/4 6MB 3.7 / – / – – 46W – ✔ Celeron G6900 2 2/4 4MB 3.4 / – / – – 46W – ✔

The new 12th-generation Core series Alder Lake processors have been upgraded from the previous 14nm process to the latest “Intel 7” 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process, using a mixed architecture of large and small cores. The small core (E-Core) is the Gracemont micro-architecture with high energy efficiency. The maximum number of cores is 16 cores and 24 threads. The maximum PL2 power consumption is 241W. Compared with the previous generation Rocket Lake, it has a maximum 19% improvement in IPC performance. It supports both new DDR5 and legacy DDR4 memory modules, and supports native DDR5-4800 and DDR4-3200 memory speeds. And join the new PCIe 5.0 transmission technology, providing 16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 lines.

New Intel B660 SoC

▲ PCH Heatsink & Intel B660 PCH SoC

Using Intel B660 series chipsets, compared with Z690, the functions and specifications have been reduced. For example, Z690 can support PCIe 5.0 dual x8 graphics interface, B600 is inseparable and only has a single PCIe 5.0 x16, and B660 only supports memory overclocking, not It supports CPU Ratio overclocking, and DMI 4.0 Lanes is also reduced from x8 to x4, and the bandwidth between CPU and PCH chips is reduced to 7.96GB/s, which has become the main market range of the two.

Intel 600 Series Chipset Specifications

CPU PCIe 5.0 GFX 1×16

2×8 1×16

2×8 1×16 1×16 CPU PCIe 4.0 SSD 1×4 1×4 1×4 – OC Support CPU

Memory Memory Memory – DMI 4.0 Support 8 8 4 4 Intel Optane Support Yes Yes Yes – Max HSIO Lanes 38 32 24 12 Max PCIe Lanes

(4.0/3.0) 12/16 12/12 6/8 0/8 Max USB 3.2 Suport

(Gen 2×2 / Gen 2 / Gen 1) 4/10/10 2/4/8 2/4/6 0/2/4 Max USB 2.0 14 14 12 10 Max HOURS 8 8 4 4

In addition, the peripheral specifications of the Intel B660 chipset have also been reduced compared to the Z690. The number of HSIO Lanes has been reduced from 38 to 24, and the PCIe 4.0 Lanes of PCH have been reduced from 12 to 6, so the number of PCIe 4.0 SSDs supported is also relatively reduced. , the number of SATA has also been reduced from 8 to 4. If you do not need such a large expansion capacity, the B660 can provide a higher cost-effective option.

Support up to DDR4-5333+ OC

▲ Supports 4 sets of DDR4 DIMM expansion slots

In terms of memory, the ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard is the B660 DDR4 version, with 4 sets of DDR4 DIMM expansion slots, supports Dual Channel dual-channel mode, 2 DIMM per Channel configuration, each set of DIMM expansion slots supports a maximum capacity of 32GB, system memory The maximum capacity is 128GB. In terms of memory speed, the official specifications of the motherboard indicate that it supports the highest DDR4-5333+ OC speed.

The test uses i5-12490F CPU with G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 16GB (F4-4000C18S-16GTRS) memory, because the Intel 12th generation non-K version CPU locks the VCCSA voltage, the overclocking potential of Gear 1 memory will be limited , I tried to manually overclock to DDR4 3600MHz CL18 Gear 1, although it can successfully pass the test and enter the system, but the memory burn-in stress test will fail within 2 minutes. The author adjusted the VDD IMC Voltage in the BIOS from the default 1.2V to 1.4V, and finally it was able to stabilize the AIDA64 memory burn-in stress test to 62 minutes. It seems that increasing the VDD IMC Voltage can slightly improve the stability of the Gear 1 memory overclocking. , I also tried to overclock to DDR4 3800 Gear 1 at 1.4V, but it failed to boot successfully, but without more test examples, I am not sure if it can be applied to other configurations.

14 + 1 + 1 phase power supply module

▲ Adopt 16-phase power supply module

In terms of VRM power supply module, ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard adopts 16-phase power supply module, of which 14-phase power supply for CPU vCore, 1-phase for VCCGT power supply, and 1-phase for VCCAUX power supply. Stability to cope with heavy computing demands.

▲ RT3628AE PWM controller

▲ SM4508NH MOSFET chip, SM4503NH MOSFET chip

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard adopts Richtek RT3628AE PWM controller, supports maximum 8 + 1 phase dual channel output configuration, and operates in 14 (7+7) + 1 phase double-phase mode configuration, vCore power supply with 14 sets of 1 Sinopower SM4508NH 48A MOSFET + 1 lower Sinopower SM4503NH 80A MOSFET configuration, each 2 phases has 1 Phase Doubler chip, VCCGT power supply with 1 group of 2 upper SM4508NH 48A + 2 lower SM4503NH 80A MOSFET configuration, using phase doubler chip allows low specification PWM control The controller simulates the effect of polyphase numbers.

▲ APW8828 PWM controller &

SM4508NH MOSFET die, SM4503NH MOSFET die

The new VCCAUX power supply part, combined with the previous power supply of VCCSA and VCCIO, is responsible for handling the power supply of the CPU internal memory controller and PCIe controller. The motherboard adopts Anpec APW8828 PWM controller, which directly drives 1-phase VCCAUX power supply, with 1 group of 2 Upper SM4508NH 48A + 2 lower SM4503NH 80A MOSFET configuration.

▲ Using metal alloy power inductors, 5K white capacitors

The use of metal alloy power inductors and 5K white capacitors improves the stability of the Vcore voltage supply under high load or substantial overclocking, and can have a service life of at least 5,000 hours in an extreme environment of 105ºC, bringing a more stable power supply output.

▲ ATX 8+4-pin CPU power supply socket

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard adopts 1 set of ATX 8-pin and 1 set of ATX 4-pin CPU power socket to provide sufficient CPU power consumption.

Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

▲ Large aluminum extrusion fin radiator

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard adopts 2 sets of large aluminum extruded heat sinks, with aluminum extruded heat dissipation fins to increase the heat dissipation area to improve the heat dissipation effect, which can keep the MOSFET chip at a lower operating temperature and provide the system with Stable power supply output.

Stainless Steel PCIe Steel Enhanced Alloy Slot

▲ PCIe 4.0 x16 slot

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard provides 1 set of PCIe x16 slots, supports up to PCIe 4.0 x16. It is convenient for users to use peripherals such as video capture cards and sound cards, but the slot spacing is very narrow, and the second set of PCIe slots is likely to be blocked by the graphics card.

PCIE1 sockets are all reinforced with metal shells and reinforced ear buckles embedded with metal brackets, which can enhance the supporting force of the socket and reduce the chance of the socket being torn apart.

PCIe slot configuration

PCIE1 (PCIe x16) PCIe 4.0 x16 CPU PCIE2 (PCIe x1) PCIe 3.0 x1 B660

2 M.2 SSDs, 4 SATA 3 ports

▲ 2 sets of M.2 SSD interface configuration

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide provides 2 sets of M.2 SSD interface configuration. The M2_1 slot under the CPU socket supports up to PCle 4.0 x4 and is provided by CPU LANES. The M2_2 slot under the PCH heatsink supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4 and is provided by the CPU LANES. Available with the B660 chipset.

▲ M.2_1 slot supports metal heat sink

In order to meet the cooling requirements of high-speed M.2 SSD products, the M2_1 slots are equipped with metal heat sinks, which can avoid overheating and slow down, and ensure that high-speed M.2 SSDs can stably provide the best read and write speed. Unfortunately, M2_2 The slot lacks a metal heatsink, which is a bit of a bummer.

M.2 SSD slot configuration

M2_1 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 CPU M2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 B660

▲ Support 4 sets of SATA ports

In addition, the motherboard provides 4 SATA 6Gbps interfaces provided by the B660 SoC.

7 USB ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

The ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard does not use the Pre-Install I/O Shield design. Before installing the motherboard, the user needs to install the I/O shield on the chassis in advance, which is relatively inferior.

The rear I/O panel of the motherboard provides 1 set of HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) and 1 set of DisplayPort 1.4 video output interface, the former supports up to 4096×[email protected] Hz resolution, the latter supports up to 7680×[email protected] resolution, supports HDCP 2.3, HDR and 4K Ultra HD playback. It also provides 4 USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps Type-A ports, and supports ESD protection.

▲ Support front Type-C interface

The motherboard provides a set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 5Gbps front USB Type-C ports. The overall number of USB connectors is sufficient, but the USB connection speed is relatively poor.

Realtek 2.5G Network Module

▲ Using Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip

In terms of wired network, ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard adopts Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip, which supports up to 2,500 Mbps network transmission speed. Although fiber-optic broadband services that provide speeds over 1Gbps over a single line are not yet widespread, they are very suitable for connecting storage devices such as NAS and DAS, which are quite popular today.

Preloaded M.2 WiFi slot

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard does not have a preloaded WiFi module, but it has a set of M.2 WiFi slot preloaded under the PCIE1 slot, which supports the longest E Key 2230 WiFi / BT PCIe WiFi module. The I/O baffle also has antenna mounting holes for users to install by themselves.

Realtek ALC897 Audio Chip

In terms of sound effects, the ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard adopts the Realtek ALC897 sound effect chip, which supports up to 7.1-channel theater-level surround sound, S/PDIF optical output, and has a line isolation design for left and right channels, and is equipped with high-quality sound capacitors. A common audio chip configuration for low and mid-range motherboards.

POLYCHROME RGB lighting support

In order to meet the needs of users, the motherboard also provides a set of 4-pin RGB LED interface, supports standard 5050 RGB LED light bar, the output is 12V 3A 36W, and three sets of 3-pin programmable RGB interface, the output is 5V 3A 15W , allowing users to arrange richer RGB lighting effects for the system.

IDT IDT6V4 CLOCK chip

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide motherboard adds IDT IDT6V4 clock generator chip (Clock Generator), which can provide independent adjustment of BCLK and DMI / PCIe frequency to achieve Non-K OC overclocking function.

Motherboard BIOS Overview

Motherboard BIOS CPU power consumption limit

In ASROCK B660M PG Riptide BIOS 3.01 version, it supports its own BFB technology function, which is actually a simplified PL2 power consumption adjustment, providing a maximum power consumption limit of 160W PL2, which can be adjusted for intel CPU to a higher power consumption limit to increase the CPU frequency limit to obtain Better CPU performance, but if users are familiar with BIOS operation, they can actually go to the CPU Configuration page to manually adjust the PL2 (Short Duration Power Limit) value, and provide a maximum power consumption of 241W PL2 and 511.75A CPU Core Current Limit. In the current BIOS power consumption upper limit setting, it is more suitable for Intel Core i5 and i7 CPU, and the non-K version of 12900/F can barely support it.

Intel i5-12490F Non-K OC Benchmark

testing platform:

Intel Core i5-12490F processor

Thermalright Frost Commander 140 Radiator

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide Motherboard

G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 8GBx2 RAM

Windows 11 Pro Version 21H2

This time, the Intel Core i5-12490F CPU provided by the Rivia Technology agent was used for testing with a Thermalright Frost Commander 140 radiator.

The CPU Configuration in OC Tweaker provides CPU Core Ratio, CPU Cache Ratio, and BCLK Frequency adjustment, and unlocks BCLK overclocking by default.

After adjusting the BIOS settings, the author manually adjusted the BCLK FSB value to 125MHz, the P-Core multiplier to 40, the Ring multiplier to 36, the CPU Core voltage to 1.3V, the CPU Core LLC level to Level 1, and the DRAM voltage to 1.35 V, VDD IMC voltage is 1.4V, and finally successfully overclocked i5-12490F Non-K OC to 5.0GHz P-Core clock, 4.5GHz Ring clock, DDR4 3332MHz memory frequency.

▲ Default full core 4.0GHz (left) & Non-K OC full core 5.0GHz (right)

In the Cinebench R23 benchmark test, the i5-12490F, which is preset to full-core 4.0GHz, gets 12,432 pts for multi-core and 1,787 pts for single-core; after Non-K OC, the i5-12490F for all-core 5.0GHz gets 15,530 pts for multi-core, Single-core 1953 pts, multi-core performance increased by 24.9%. Since only the top air-cooled radiator is used for the test this time, under the adjustment of CPU temperature and CPU voltage, the full-core 5.0GHz is almost the limit. At about 24°C in the greenhouse, the highest CPU Package temperature in the multi-core test is 87°C, the highest The CPU Package Power is 132.2W. If you switch to a high-end water-cooled radiator, I believe it can be overclocked at a higher frequency, but the full-core 5.0GHz is enough for ordinary players.

ASROCK B660M PG Riptide Motherboard

Price: HK$980

Enquiry: Felton Distribution (2273-8393) / QC Supplies (3853-5353)

Flat comments:

ASROCK has launched the new B660M PG Riptide motherboard, which adopts 14 + 1 + 1 phase traditional MOSFET power supply design, and is equipped with 2 sets of large aluminum extrusion VRM heatsinks. The BCLK chip is specially added to the motherboard and supports Non-K OC overclocking, allowing users to further improve the processing performance of Intel’s 12th-generation non-K version CPU at zero or low cost, bringing good playability to the B660 motherboard In fact, the expansion of the motherboard did not imagine too much sacrifice, plus the price is quite attractive, the overall is very worthwhile.