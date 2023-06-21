Since I’ve been burning these herbs, my anxiety is just a memory: I recommend them to you too | Reborn to new life

Nature also comes to our rescue in this way: thanks to these herbs my anxiety is just a memory

Exams, work, daily appointments and various worries can sometimes overwhelm us and make us automatons that move by inertia.

Some Herbs May Reduce Anxiety – IlGranata

It is by no means an exaggeration. If you pay attention, in fact, in the subway, on the bus around the streets, you will come across people who seem not to be enthusiastic about their day at all and are overwhelmed by worries. Anxiety it is one of these and, very often, it can even produce fears that block us completely. But even in this case nature can give us a big hand to solve the problem. Burn some herbsIn fact, it can be sensationally useful for combating anxiety and stress. Here’s what they are.

Here are the herbs to burn to reduce anxiety

The ancients used them daily: as medicines, as painkillers, as ornaments and even as food. In fact, herbs are one of the most fascinating and concrete points of contact that exist between man and nature and some of these, if burned, help reduce anxiety and stress thanks to their magnificent relaxing effect. There are some that are easily available and probably already present on the balcony or windowsill of your home.

Make delicious herbal infusions to manage anxiety – IlGranata

One of these is the Borage, which has always been an ally against stress and is excellent for making infusions. It will be enough to bring to boiling a couple of spoons of its dry leaves in a liter of water. Helps restore hormonal balance and stimulate your activity. Another anti-stress herb is the Ginseng: is considered by many to be a powerful antidepressant totally natural and its use is rooted in the millenary traditions of man. We can also find it in tablets in all herbal shops and parapharmacies.

We told you earlier that many anti-stress and anti-anxiety herbs can be found right at home. Indeed, it is possible that there is a beautiful plant on your balcony rosemaryamong the most recommended plants for making tonics that help fight fatigue, including mental fatigue.

The infusion combined with peppermint is excellent. What can we say, however, of the highly perfumed lavender? Relaxing plant and highly recommended for those with sleep problems: also in this case it is possible to produce infusions, but it is also excellent for producing perfumed mineral salts to use in the bathtub. Finally, we can make an herbal tea based on linden. If the nervousness doesn’t subside and even produces a headache we can filter the infusion with a teaspoon of linden leaves, boiling for five minutes and sweetening everything with honey.

