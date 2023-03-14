Caitlin’s mother, Darlene Jensen, has been looking after her 29-year-old daughter since the incident and has been taking people on her journey with regular posts on social media. The family recently moved into a new, handicapped-accessible house, which was given to them by a couple and, with the help of countless volunteers, was not only handicapped-accessible, but also very lovingly furnished.

Caitlin’s heart stopped beating for a full ten minutes. Doctors at Memorial Hospital in Savannah (Georgia) were able to revive the young woman. However, she has been almost completely paralyzed since the incident. Her brother taught her to respond to questions with blinks and thumbs up. She can now communicate with a voice computer. Her left arm can also be used to a limited extent.

On June 16, 2022, the young biochemist visited a chiropractic practice because of lower back pain. There, the chiropractor worked on her neck, which in itself is not unusual. However, the treatment caused Caitlin to have a stroke. There was a cerebral hemorrhage and later a heart attack.

Caitlin Jensen had just graduated from the University of Georgia and was ready to start living the American Dream. A visit to the chiropractor changed everything.

Because Caitlin was still a college student at the time of her accident, she had minimal health insurance. To this day, her mother keeps posting about disputes with the insurance company. So a friend of the family has one Campaign against GoFundMe started to help the family cope with the enormous costs. After all, almost 170,000 US dollars (about 160,000 euros) have already been raised.

In February, Caitlin returned home for the first time – and fell

Eight months after her visit to the chiropractor, Caitlin returned home for the first time in mid-February. But there was already the next setback: after just a few days, Caitlin fell in the garden, had another brain hemorrhage and had to spend a few days in intensive care again.

In the meantime, however, the all-clear has been given: she was able to leave the hospital and return to her new home. There, her mother continues to take care that Caitlin has everything and that she receives the necessary therapy to recover from her stroke of fate. Today, the 29-year-old can form a few sounds independently again, stand up with the help of the therapist and sometimes even dress herself.

Caitlin fights her way back to life

Caitlin still has a long way to go. But the young woman has apparently never lost one thing: her zest for life. The young woman smiles in almost all the photos her mother posts. With the help of her voice computer, she recently told an American television station: “I’m just happy to be alive.”

Chiropractors are controversial in the US. Chiropractic is an alternative medical treatment method that is intended to help in particular with functional disorders of the spine. “Simple movements” are therefore sufficient for this. In Germany, the profession of chiropractor is not recognized by the state. Chiropractic maneuvers on the cervical spine, as in Caitlin’s case, are considered risk factors for stroke because they can damage the vertebral artery.