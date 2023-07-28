Sinead O’Connor: Nothing Compares .. but there were other great songs

I fell in love over and over with the singing of Sinead O’Connor, taken so soon at the age of 56,

She was undoubtedly a troubled woman. She had a wretched childhood and yet rose above the misery it caused to become a wonderful artist. And what a voice!

For once, I agree with my friend Bill Taylor. Among so many tracks I could offer by way of tribute, her performance with the Chieftains of The Foggy Dew, in my view the finest song to come from the Easter Rising of Ireland in 1916.

But then there was Raglan Road:

And the great ballad Anachie Gordon:

Whatever your choice of Sinead O’Connor music, please just appreciate what she accomplished – and how Annie Lennox chose to honour her life:

u bared your soul…

Shared your brilliance

Through exquisite artistry

Your incredible voice..

Fierce and fragile

Lioness and lamb

Sweet singing bird

Keenly tuned

Trembling..

Tip-toeing along the high wire

Or stamping the ground

Raw

Wounded

Fearless

Impulsive

Bold and beautiful

Truth teller

Singer of songs

Crazy wisdom

Power house

Shaman

Priest and Priestess

Unafraid..

May the angels hold you

In their tender arms

And give you rest

In peace…

