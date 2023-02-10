There are 7 million families that this year too will be able to take advantage of the single universal check – Auu, an important intervention in support of parenthood and birth rate that can make a difference for the 11 million minors who will benefit from it.

The Christian associations of Italian workers – ACLIwith a press release, recall that, «through the “Family Delegation” and with the support of Patronato and Caf, they deploy their entire network of services to help citizens not miss this opportunity and, at the same time, continue their political action so that the measure is further improved”.

For all families who already have the check in payment, it will be sufficient to renew the ISEE to receive the sum due to them for 2023. «In the event that they fail to update the ISEE by February 28, they will still receive the minimum amount but they will be able to update Isee also in the following months, until June 30th, without losing the arrears. To have automatic renewal, but with the right amount, you must therefore contact the Caf for the calculation of the ISEE ».

For those who have never yet requested the Auu or for those who have seen their request rejected, revoked, renounced or lapsed: «the ACLI Patronato is available to support those who have to submit a new application or for those who have to communicate any changes to the information previously entered in the application for a single universal allowance sent to INPS (for example: birth of children, variation/insertion of the condition of disability, separation, IBAN variations, children of majority age)».

The ACLI, alongside the concrete support action through the Caf and Patronato branches, also support a political action aimed at improving the single check. In particular, the note continues, they ask: «The maintenance of the grant up to the age of 21 and in any case even beyond until the end of the legal course of study, and the non-halving of it at the age of 18; a remodulation of the discipline and the amount of the Auu which, as for the previous Allowance for the family nucleus, gives specific importance to situations of disability that affect members of the family nucleus other than children; the extension of the benefit to applicants and children residing abroad and to other categories of foreign residents; the extension of the safeguard clause to all households, without distinction from the ISEE levels, eliminating the transitory nature and the mechanism for the gradual reduction of the measure; the extension of the increase also to households composed of a single working parent, or to those for which even only one of the two parents works”.

For all the information on how to renew the ISEE or request the AUU and for the ACLI improvement proposals, click on the following LINK.