INPS will continue to pay the single allowance for children without the need to resubmit a new application. But to obtain the “full” amount of child support, it will instead be necessary to update the ISEE, the indicator of family wealth. Anyone who does not update the summary indicator of the economic situation by submitting a DSU (the single substitutive declaration) to INPS will continue to receive the single allowance for children but calculated at its “minimum” value. These are some of the indications contained in the new circular implementing the instrument disseminated by the National Insurance Institute. A much awaited provision, after the Meloni government with the latest budget law, increased some amounts of the single allowance. First of all, starting from January 1 of this year, the amount for dependent children who have less than one year, it was increased by 50 percent. For example, INPS explains in its circular, for a family with an ISEE of 15,000 euros and two dependent children, the second of whom is less than one year old, they will receive a single allowance for the latter of 283.80 euros per month instead of 175 euros as expected with the old system.