Milinkovic-Savic 6 Two shots and two goals conceded: he’s not to blame.

Djidji 5.5 After the first half one wonders why the grenade club doesn’t hasten to renew his expiring contract, then opens the second half by fiddling in the postponement and paving the way like Tsadjout. From there it loses the security precedence.

Barn 6.5 He enters the penalty action by correcting Ilic’s header who is knocked down by Sernicola. In its own area is a wall, at the edge of the same as well. Halfway through the second half he comes out to avoid a possible yellow card that would cost him Juve. Good morning (22’st) 6.5 Less imperious than Dutch, but equally effective. Rodriguez 6 Usual clean race, without rings but without smudges.

Always 5 In support of a disappointing performance, he gets a yellow card a second before the substitution: he was cautioned and will miss the derby through disqualification. Singo (22’ st) 6 He enters and almost scores for Cremonese. Then he falls asleep on Valeri’s goal. He redeems himself with the 2-2 goal: beautiful and important for not having to prepare for the derby with the burden of a defeat.