14
- Sinner-Alcaraz at ATP Miami, the live result of the semifinal Sky Sport
- Alcaraz show with Fritz: the semifinal against Sinner at 1 am. Jannik returns to top 10 The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Cahill exalts Sinner: champion in mind and heart, here’s what C needs to improve on Tennis Fever
- Jannik Sinner aims for the best ranking, Volandri: “It’s time to win” Sporty
- Sinner back in the top 10: how the ATP ranking is destined to change The Gazzetta dello Sport
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Shang Juncheng Chinese tennis genius deserves more expectations_Australian Open_Grand Slam_Player