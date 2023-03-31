In the field to take the final of the Master 1000 in Miami. Jannik Sinner takes the field against Carlos Alcaraz at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, in one of the two semifinals. In the other two Russian tennis players, Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev challenged each other, with the victory in three sets of the second. The last precedent between the two dates back to the semifinal of the Indian Wells 2023 Masters 1000, where Alcaraz prevailed in two sets (7-6 6-3). The first ever meeting, however, took place in 2019, when the two challenged each other at the Challenger in Alicante (6-2 3-6 6-3 for Carlos).