Of Online editorial staff

Jannik wins 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 6-2 and will have to face Medvedev. I’m very happy. For the tennis player the second final of a Master 1000

Jannik Sinner conquers the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. On US hard courts, the 21-year-old South Tyrolean n.11 in the world eliminated the 19-year-old Spanish n.1 in the ATP rankings and reigning champion 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 6-2 Carlos Alcaraz and now the 27-year-old Russian will challenge for the title Daniil Medvedev who got the better of his compatriot Khachanov in the other semifinal.

I am very happy, it was an incredible game, Sinner’s first words after the victory over Alcaraz. I will try to give my best in the final against Medvedev. For the tennis player trained by Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill the second final in a Masters 1000: in the first, in 2021 in Miami, he had to surrender in two sets to the Polish Hubi Hurkacz. It will be the fourth final for an Italian in a Masters 1000: the first was Fognini (Montecarlo 2019), then Berrettini (Madrid 2021) and now Sinner’s brace in Miami.