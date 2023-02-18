Jannik struggled for almost two hours before taming the Dutchman 7-5 7-6. For the first time, the South Tyrolean hits two consecutive finals

Jannik Sinner conquers the second consecutive final for the first time in his career defeating Tallonn Griekspoor in straight sets 7-5 7-6 (5). The two had never met and in fact the pupil of Vagnozzi and Cahill had more than one difficulty reading the serve of the next number 40 in the world, who in Rotterdam achieved four victories of his career against as many top 20 players. Sinner will challenge Daniil Medvedev on Sunday at 15.30 (live Supertennis and Sky), to chase the eighth title out of nine finals.

The match — Not too brilliant first set for Jannik who is surprised by the performance of the home wild card and struggles more than expected. The Dutch serves very well, on the contrary Jannik is not assisted continuously by serving. A few mistakes too many, less clean shots than he was used to during the week, Sinner fails to break through until the 12th game. Sinner manages to take advantage of Griekspoor’s second serve and takes control of the exchanges by dictating the pace and finding depth again. The South Tyrolean raises the level as the best know how to do and at that point, with his back to the wall, he goes overboard and gives up the first set 7-5 in 57 minutes.

He recovers with Jannik who keeps the serve to zero and finally hits only primes, but Griekspoor remains attached to his heels. At 2-2, with another small service eclipse, Sinner risks serving a second at 15-30 and Tallon pardons him with an error. He goes to the advantages and as always, when he is on the edge of the precipice, Sinner takes the ace out of the hat then closes for 3-2. Even at 4-4 Griekspoor becomes dangerous, goes up and calls his fans, but keeps Jannik and closes for 5-4. He goes to the tie break with the very inspired Dutch also in serve and volley. The minibreak of the South Tyrolean was providential with a diving reply that brings him up 4-3. The Italian goes up 5-3 but here is the Dutchman’s minibreak which shortens to 5-4 but fails to confirm and concedes three match points to Sinner. The first cancels it, but the second is a lob on the line that counts for the final. See also Australian Open, Sinner immediately on the field against Edmund

Medvedev unleashed — In the other semi-final Daniil Medvedev, No. 11 in the ranking, very clearly succeeded, who defeated Grigor Dimitrov, No. 28 in the world 6-1 6-2, in one hour and twenty-one minutes. With this final, the 2021 US Open champion is sure to return to the top 10.

February 18, 2023 (change February 18, 2023 | 22:11)

