by admin
It stops at finale a Rotterdam the extraordinary winning streak of Jannik Sinner, which after the triumph of Montpellier, is beaten in the final by Daniil Medvedev. 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 the partials for the Russian, former number 1 in the world, in two hours and 28′ of play, who wins the 16th trophy of his career, the first of this 2023. Sinner played an extraordinary first set, one of the best ever, putting his rival on the ropes in every fundamental. From that moment Medvedev has pressed on the accelerator, primarily with the service (69% of primes and 76% of points achieved), returning the one who in the past regularly won the Masters 1000 and which led him to triumph in a Grand Slam. Sinner, also conditioned by 8 games in the last 10 days, he gave up physically as well. For Jannik, at lost second final (out of 9) after the one in Miami, another step towards returning to the Top-10: from Monday it will be 12 in the world.

