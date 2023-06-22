Home » Sinner beats Sonego and hits the quarterfinals in Halle
Sinner beats Sonego and hits the quarterfinals in Halle

Sinner beats Sonego and hits the quarterfinals in Halle

Challenges between compatriots are always a bit strange matches. Often – but this is not the case – not even particularly beautiful. And it’s not said that it’s always the strongest who wins. This does not apply to Jannik Sinner, who thanks to the eighth tricolor derby (out of eight!) won in his career has detached the pass for the quarterfinals of the “Terra Wortmann Open” (ATP 500 – prize pool 2,195,175 euros) which is taking place on the grass fields of Halle, Germany.

The 21-year-old from Sesto Pusteria was in a hard-fought gamen.9 of the ranking and fourth favorite of the seeding, he came from behind to hit 67(4) 64 64in two hours and 52 minutes, Lorenzo Sonego, #39 ATP. The South Tyrolean finished the match without ever losing his serve (he saved eight out of eight break points): for him it is the 33rd fourth in his career, the ninth in the season (out of twelve tournaments played), the third on grass (in the last three tournaments played on this surface).

Too bad for the 28-year-old from Turin who, after winning the first set in the tie-break, had the double chance of taking a break lead also in the second. For Sinner it is success number 32 in this 2023 (against 9 defeats). “It was certainly a difficult game – Jannik said –. He had many chances, but so did I in the first set. I made a couple of mistakes in the tiebreak, but it can happen. It’s never easy on grass pitches and the way I reacted, especially mentally, I think I did a good job. Obviously, playing against Lorenzo is never easy.” Three sets like in the opening match against Gasquet: “I played a lot in these two matches but it’s better: hitting as many balls as possible on grass fields I hope will give me a lot of confidence”.

