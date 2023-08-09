Sinner-Berrettini, ATP Toronto 2023: when to play, program, schedule, TV, streaming

The long-awaited moment of confrontation between the two main Italian players arrives: Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini will face off tomorrow in a match valid for the second round of the Masters 1000 in Toronto. A challenge that will be important even beyond the prestige of the tournament phase and will arouse great curiosity for Italian and non-Italian fans.

It will be there first direct confrontation between the two who at other times had found themselves close on the draw, as always at the Canadian Open last year. A meeting that never took place and that can give a show, given the different characteristics of the two players on the pitch.

Below the date, the complete calendar, the program of Sinner-Berrettini, second round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport channels and live streaming on Sky Go and Now.

CALENDAR SINNER-BERRETTINI, ATP TORONTO

Wednesday 9th August



Fourth match from 17.00 Jannik Sinner (Italy) vs Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Previously, starting at 17.00 on the Grandstand, the following will be played: Fritz-Humbert, Arnaldi-Medvedev, Zverev-Davidovich Fokina. This will be followed by the confrontation between Berrettini and Sinner.

SINNER-BERRETTINI PROGRAMME: HOW TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV AND STREAMING

Live: Sky Sport Summer (201) or Sky Sport Tennis (203), for subscribers.

Live streaming: Sky Go, NOW, for subscribers.

Live text text: OA Sport.

