Sinner-De Minaur: the blue wins the first set. Toronto Masters 1000 final live

Jannik Sinner e Alex De Minaur in the field for the Masters 1000 in Toronto. Up for grabs is the victory of the hard court tournament that prepares for the Us Openthe last Grand Slam of the year.

Key points

23:04



Sinner wins the first set

23:04

Sinner wins the first set

Jannik Sinner wins the first set of the Toronto Masters 1000 final. In the last game the blue left De Minaur scoreless.

23:02

Sinner ahead 5-4

Jannik Sinner is one step away from winning the first set of the Toronto final. The blue leads 5-4 against De Minaur.

22:55

De Minaur resumes the set: 4-4

In this final, batting turns are not respected. To the advantages De Minaur brought home the eighth game. Now the Australian and Sinner are at 4-4.

22:44

Counterbreak, De Minaur rolls 4-3

Three missed backhands and a double fault. Thus Sinner hands over the seventh game to De Minaur: blue ahead 4-3.

22:39

Another break from Sinner: 4-2

Jannik Sinner scores another break. In the sixth game he brings De Minaur to the advantage and doesn’t forgive. Now the blue has the set in hand.

22:33

Sinner sul 3-2

Jannik Sinner takes the turn to bat and takes the lead again: 3-2.

22:29

De Minaur equalizes the scores: counterbreak

De Minaur’s counterbeak, which leads to 2-2. The Australian takes a match that started very badly by the hair. Now the joke to Sinner.

22:24

De Minaur shortened

De Minaur, after taking the break, wins his first game. Now batting Aussie.

22:21

Sinner-De Minaur 2-0

Sinner’s great departure. The South Tyrolean leads the match against De Minaur 2-0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

