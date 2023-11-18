Sinner feat, finds Djokovic in the final – ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner show at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Italian talent beats the Russian Daniil Medvedev in three sets (6-3, 6-7, 6-1), after two hours and 29 minutes of play, and flies to the final. He is the first Italian to achieve such a prestigious result in the ‘masters’ tournament. “It was a very, very difficult match but in the end I found the right solutions to win”, he comments proudly. Tomorrow he will face Novak Djokovic, world number 1, for the title, in a remake of the match from a few days ago (which ended 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 for the young man from San Candido): the Serbian eliminated the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz with a peremptory 6-3, 6-2, in a match more closely fought than the score suggests, which had moments of great spectacularity. But the real show had already taken place hours earlier in a glowing, orange-dotted Pala Alpitour. The script of the match between Sinner and Medvedev met expectations, the match developed as expected: balance, great pressure from the baseline, decisive serve. The first point of the match was scored by the Italian, it was a good omen. In the third game, Medvedev immediately had a break point but Jannik canceled it out with a crosscourt backhand from midcourt. In the following game, the blue player had the chance to take away his opponent’s serve and he didn’t let it slip away. Sinner darts forward. The lob with which the young talent from San Candido scored the 5-2 was delightful. Then he kept the lead until the final 6-3. The Pala Alpitour went to the boil. In the second set Medvedev raised his level, especially with his serve. The two players entered a sort of competitive trance, exchanging violent groundstrokes. Sinner remained hooked on the Russian who had another break point but the young Italian hit him with a smash. This brings us to 4-4. “Jannik, Jannik” from the stands.

Video Impresa Sinner, beats Medvedev and is in the final

The ball splashed like crazy from one side of the court to the other. It’s 6-6, it’s the tiebreak. Medvedev extended it to 6-4, the Italian lost the measure with his forehand, the set ended 7-6 for the Russian. The third set opened not without fear among the audience. But Sinner swept them away immediately. In the second game the Italian managed to break his opponent’s serve: the decisive point came from a double fault by Medvedev. The audience cheered, the Russian got annoyed, slammed his racket against the billboards and started arguing with the stands. His serve faded a bit, Jannik’s returns became deeper and deeper and hurt.

So the match slipped away and ended in a matter of minutes. In the end it’s jubilation. The chorus “Olé olé olè, Sinner Sinner Sinner” made the hall vibrate. Sinner smiled, he looked around to enjoy the party.

One of the first to compliment Sinner was the Minister of Economy and Finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who watched the match from the PalaAlpitour grandstand and then at the end of the match went to meet the Italian, with the president of Federtennis, Angelo Binaghi: “You are a great champion and a nice person. I also like the things you say” he told him. Giovanni Malagò, president of CONI, then observed: “Sinner is an advert to keep the ATP Finals in Turin for another five years. He is an extraordinary testimonial of this event. There is moderate optimism, which is also justified by all that that can be seen.”

