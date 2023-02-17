Jannik Sinner fly in semifinal a Rotterdam. . . . Dopo Bonzi and Tsitsipas, is the former No. 3 in the world Stan Wawrinka to yield under the blows of the unleashed Italian tennis player, to the sixth consecutive victory, including the three that led him to the triumph in Montpellier last week. Practice filed in just over an hour for 6-1, 6-3 for Jannik, who awaits a Dutch tennis player on Saturday, who will come out of the derby between Tallon Greek Railway (61 del ranking) e Gijs Brewer (160), both competing with a wildcard. Sinner has no history with either of them. The match will be live at 7.30pm Sky Sport Tennis e in streaming su NOW.

The program of the semifinals in Rotterdam