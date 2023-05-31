Sinner, the athletic trainer: “I’ll tell you the secret Jannik: I torment him in the gym but every now and then I give him a sweet”

Umberto Ferrara he is one of the four musketeers on the team of Jannik Sinner (there are the two coaches, Simon Vagnozzi e Darren Cahilland the physio James Naldi). 54 years old, takes care of the physical part. With him Sniped he reached the semifinals in Paris and, going further back, also captain Flyers he benefited from his “cures”.

Umberto, when you joined Sinner’s staff, what did you expect?

“Well, there was Simone Vagnozzi who I knew well. Jan…