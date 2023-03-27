Synthetic SA

Lidocaine hydrochloride is a short-acting, amide-type local anesthetic with a rapid onset and short duration of action and contains no preservatives.

Sintetica SA, an international pharmaceutical company with manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, announces the launch of lidocaine hydrochloride solution for injection, USP 1%, 2% and 4% through its subsidiary Sintetica US.

Sintetica’s unique ability to manufacture sterile injectable drugs has enabled the company to develop strong business relationships in the United States. It has a track record of more than ten years of providing quality products and has earned a solid reputation and trust from partners and healthcare professionals.

Sintetica is now reaching an important milestone in the USA with its lidocaine injectable solution. The product was brought to market by the new company Sintetica US, founded in 2022 in Princeton, New Jersey.

With this product, Sintetica US will be able to support healthcare professionals who are facing a difficult situation due to the critical shortage of this product.

Sintetica is now able to have a direct US presence through Sintetica US and support this important market. At the same time, the presence will be strengthened by expanding its highly attractive portfolio with innovative products suitable for the US market.

Frank Mullery, President of Sintetica US, said, “Sintetica is pleased to announce the launch of lidocaine hydrochloride solution for injection, the first commercial launch for Sintetica US. Most importantly, we bring the product to market during a critical shortage. With our ability to produce large quantities of lidocaine, we will provide access to this important product when it is needed most. This milestone represents the first of many anticipated product launches for Sintetica US and is a tremendous achievement by the entire Sintetica global team.”

Nicola Caronzolo, Sintetica Chief Executive Officer, added: “I am particularly proud of this significant step in the 100-year history of Sintetica, which is increasingly establishing itself on international markets thanks to the quality of its products and the reliability of its services. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many stakeholders who make our success story possible every day.”

Information about lidocaine

Watch the original content with multimedia: https://www.sintetica.us/lidocaine

Important Safety Information 1% and 2% and Full Prescribing Information: https://www.sintetica.us/lidocaine-1-2

Important Safety Information 4% and Full Prescribing Information: https://www.sintetica.us/lidocaine-4

Information about Sintetica

Sintetica is a Switzerland-based private international pharmaceutical company focused on emergency and critical care, analgesics, local anesthesia and sterile injectable solutions in ampoules, vials and IV bags for hospital use. Sintetica develops drugs in concentrated and ready-to-use (pre-mixed) formulations that enable physicians to administer these products without further manipulation and dilution, increasing patient safety and improving patient and physician convenience. Sintetica operates sales offices in selected European markets and works with leading distributors around the world.

More information about Sintetica SA: www.sintetica.com

More information about Sintetica US: www.sintetica.us.

