Sinusitis even in summer: what it depends on and what are the natural remedies to try

Sinusitis is typically winter but can also arrive in summer and is really difficult and annoying to manage: the remedies.

Sinusitis is inflammation what can be sharp and very painful in the nasal passages, causing pain in the affected area and even radiating to the eyes, head and underside of the face.

In some cases becomes chronic, making it quite difficult to eradicate because it comes back continuously, also involving the mucous membranes. So how to solve this condition? Here’s what they are natural remedies to try.

Sinusitis in summer: what to do

Sinusitis can be caused by bacteria or from virus. In general, however, it is mainly people with allergies who are affected. The symptomatology, despite the different onsetis more or less the same. Initially there is a stuffy nose, bad breath and difficulty breathing, then take over fever, cough, red eyes depending on the stage of progress.

What are the classic symptoms of sinusitis and how to treat it (tantasalute.it)

When that happens, the first thing you can do is use nasal washes with saline solutions, which help the removal of mucus, allowing you to breathe better immediately. To avoid this problem, it is advisable to use a room humidifier, which can improve the air quality. Obviously, always pay attention to hygiene. So wash your hands often, don’t put them in your mouth and use disposable handkerchiefs. Finally, it helps a lot to drink lots of water or hot drinks with a little honey and ginger.

Also there sleeping position can help. For example, the slightly raised supine position with the head for breathing should be preferred. When it’s windy you have to cover your nose and throat, even if it’s hot, perhaps with a scarf. Beware of sweat: if in contact with the wind and subsequently with the air conditioning, it is very dangerous. In fact, sudden changes in temperature are the main threat, but so is dirt. Grandma’s old remedies include suffumiges with bicarbonate to open the airways but one is also essential greater protection of the immune systemthus exploiting fruit and vegetables in large quantities.

What you shouldn’t do is drink alcohol, smoke, and take over-the-counter prescription drugs. Diet is very important for sinusitis in the summer because obviously there are continuous changes in temperature between outside and inside and it is easy for people who suffer from it to get sick. You can think of a healthy and balanced diet, eat lots of fruit and vegetables, drink lots of hot liquids such as broth and habitually make warm compresses on face, especially when it hurts. Instead, avoid coffee and similar foods that do not help.

Among the natural remedies beyond the suffumigi, there is the use of propolis which has optimal antimicrobial, antifungal and antiviral properties. In the end, l’echinacea, immunostimulant and antibacterial plant. The idea of ​​always breathing steam with eucalyptus, mint, rosemary with various beneficial properties remains valid.

