Today we talk about sinusitis, with Dr. Massimiliano Del Ninno, otolaryngologist of the iDoctors.it platform

What is Sinusitis?

Sinusitis is an inflammatory or infectious process that affects the sinus cavities which are located within the facial mass and which are closely and functionally correlated with the nasal dynamics, therefore we could define it, in a very general way, a pathology of the respiratory system.

Symptoms

The symptoms are very different depending on the intensity of the inflammatory or infectious reaction of the sinus cavities: they range from a rather insistent frontal headache to a marked nasal congestion up to more advanced forms involving the presence of even very high fever and violent facial, especially in the supraorbital frontal region and maxillary zygomatic.

Cause

The causes are many but all of them end up in a single problem: marked persistent and insistent nasal congestion; in these conditions the airways between the nose and the sinus cavities are blocked due to inflammatory congestion and there is no more air exchange, there is a stagnation of secretions, an inflammatory reaction and, sometimes, an infectious overlap and therefore a triggering of an acute pathology, even febrile.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis, today as today, is based on two essential approaches: the clinical approach involves an examination called fiber rhinoscopy or the exploration of the nasal cavities with an endoscopic probe equipped with a camera; from a clinical radiological point of view, on the other hand, the CT scan of the facial mass, thanks also to low-dose instruments, is the gold standard for ascertaining the effective presence of a sinus pathology; without CT scan, a correct diagnosis is impossible.

Risks

Sinusitis involves risks related to an evolutionary pathology, we distinguish clinically an acute sinusitis, when it heals within a week; a subacute sinus pathology, when the discomfort persists for about three months; over three months we speak of chronic sinus disease and the risks are precisely linked to the chronicity of the pathology which involves sinus dysfunction and the presence of some symptoms that are not terrible but which certainly interfere with the quality of life, such as: recurring headache, posterior nasal secretion and all those symptoms linked to a chronic infectious inflammation, therefore, recurrent low-grade fever. It is a pathology that should be treated and framed immediately.

Cure

Treatments differ according to the phase in which we approach the sinus patient; in the acute phase the best therapies are based on cortisone because cortisone, being an excellent anti-edema agent, reduces the edema of the sinus ducts and therefore unblocks this blockage of ventilation.

The antibiotic covers should be inserted when the infection takes hold, therefore fever and very thick secretions in the nose and, let us not forget, the nasal vasoconstrictors, because the first moment of an acute sinus episode is the congestive blockage of the nasal mucosa which must be resolved as soon as possible.

Speaking of medical therapy we have obviously concluded an important chapter but let us not forget that many chronic hyperplastic pathologies require surgical treatment. Today endoscopic techniques are used with which it is possible to anatomically reach the sinus cavities, reopen the communication routes obstructed by the inflammatory pathology and regenerate that endosinus air circuit which is the guarantee for a complete recovery; therefore, surgery today has an extremely important role, but in cases selected in a very accurate way.