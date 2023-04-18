Sip, ok token pediatricians but we need a wide-ranging strategy – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 18 – The “tightening” decided by the government on the use of token-operated pediatricians is just and acceptable, but an “exit strategy” needs to be found to guarantee the survival of many pediatric wards. The appeal comes from the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), which underlines how the progressive increase in the average age of pediatricians and in the number of retirements, both in the area and in hospitals, and the growing number of pediatricians who choose to leave the hospital to dedicate itself to the territory or to private activity, are jeopardizing the very functioning of many hospital structures in Pediatrics and Birth Points. Precisely for this reason, numerous realities, to buffer the personal emergency, have so far resorted to coin-operated doctors, with little control over the professionalism and competence of the operators and to the detriment of the safety of the treatments.



The Sip makes a series of proposals to overcome the ‘paralysis’ of therapies: “the rationalization of small pediatric hospital structures, he underlines, can represent a first intervention, but it is not able, by itself, to give an effective and lasting response Another useful measure to buffer the criticality of the situation can be represented by the use of additional activity by specialists employed by the National Health Service, overcoming the limit of belonging to the same Company and favoring availability on a regional basis. more necessary in a broader strategy of change – notes the Sip – is the modification of the modality of access to the world of work for young pediatricians and postgraduates of the last two years of the training course, structuring an employment relationship that provides for the carrying out of the care activity by each professional both in the hospital and on the territory, overcoming the relationship of exclusivity. This modality, to be considered mandatory for all new pediatricians hired by the NHS, could be extended, on an optional basis, also to those who already provide service, both as hospital pediatricians and as pediatricians of free choice. An organizational model of this type could reduce the phenomenon of “escape” from hospitals and, at the same time, allow for better territorial coverage even in the most disadvantaged geographical areas”. (ANSA).

