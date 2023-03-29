Sirius Medical

Sirius Pintuition® – Transition from localization to surgical marker navigation

Sirius Medical, the leader in surgical marker navigation, today announced the successful completion of a €12 million Series B round. The funding will accelerate the global growth of its Pintuition product and support further product development. Holland Capital acted as the lead investor for this Series B, supported by existing investors BOM Brabant Ventures, Curie Capital, Team Holmium and a major investment from Sirius Medical management and team. Norgine Ventures joined this round as a new investor to support continued commercial roll-out.

Sirius’ state-of-the-art Pintuition navigation system provides surgeons with real-time distance and directional navigation to locate tumors easily and precisely. With more than 100 active centers and more than 5,000 successful Pintuition procedures in Western Europe and the US, the company experienced unprecedented sales growth in 2022, attributed to Pintuition’s ease of use, ease of implementation and unparalleled precision in locating target tissue .

“Sirius Medical has done an outstanding job in developing and bringing Pintuition technology to market and has made a strong commercial start,” said Peter Stein, Chief Executive of Norgine Ventures To provide, to support, solutions for surgery.”

“We are excited about the market potential for surgical marker navigation,” says Jan Frens van Giessel, Partner at Holland Capital. “We believe that Pintuition technology and its future innovations will significantly improve non-palpable tumor surgery for patients and physicians and advance the care of cancer patients.”

“The fact that we have become the fastest growing company in the industry is a clear endorsement of the unique benefits our technology offers to both patients and physicians,” said Bram Schermers, CEO of Sirius Medical. “I am confident that with the help of this latest funding round, our highly talented and motivated team will continue to drive the adoption of Pintuition globally.”

About Sirius Medical

Sirius Medical has its roots in the Netherlands Cancer Institute and is dedicated to improving the care of cancer patients by providing unmatched yet affordable solutions that enable precise and efficient tumor removal. Pintuition technology is precise, simple, affordable and both CE and FDA approved. Sirius Medical is expanding rapidly with over 100 centers and an international distribution network in Europe and the USA.

