Sis 118, protocol for resuscitation maneuvers operational – Healthcare

“With the decree of 18 May 2023, published in the gazette last 13 June, the Ministry of Health adopted the protocol for the instructions to be followed, pending the arrival of emergency vehicles, for basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and for the use of AED semi-automatic defibrillators”, instructions that “the operations centers of the 118 health emergency system are required to provide during emergency calls”. This was stated by Mario Balzanelli, president of the Italian Society System 118 (Sis118), underlining that it is a protocol of “absolute life-saving importance, the implementation of which, in those terrible moments in which one finds oneself in the presence of the victim of a sudden cardiac arrest , allows all citizens to be guided by telephone by the 118 Operations Centers, in real time, with very clear and essential indications, to carry out cardiac massage and to use the defibrillator”.

“An applause to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci – continues Balzanelli – for having promoted this radical and precious cultural turning point in the basic health education courses of the population. The indications contained in the protocol of the Ministry of Health, where put into practice immediately, within the first two minutes from the onset of a cardiac arrest, allow, through simple maneuvers performed with the hands, to make the difference between life and death as, ensuring a minimal emergency oxygenation of the heart and brain of the subject in arrest heart disease, can concretely save at least 20,000 of the 60,000 people who die suddenly in our country every year. I thank the minister – he concludes – for having valued the contribution of experts in the work of the commission, including Sis118″.

