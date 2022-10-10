Strengthen the schools of uro-oncology and strengthen multidisciplinarity: these are some of the objectives that it aims to achieve Sergio Bracarda, elected new national president of the Italian Society of Uro-Oncology (SIUrO), during the XXXII National Congress of the Scientific Society which recently closed in Florence and which saw the participation of over 400 specialists from all over Italy. Born in Perugia, Dr. Bracarda is Director of the Medical and Translational Oncology SC and of the Oncology Department at the Santa Maria di Terni Hospital.

Since 2021 he has been Incoming President of SIUrO and takes over from Dr. Alberto Lapini. “I thank all the shareholders for the trust they have placed in me – affirms the new President bracarda. In the next few years I will commit myself to further relaunch the many initiatives that our Scientific Society is promoting. The first commitment will certainly be to strengthen our schools, which are already particularly appreciated at a national level for their clinical and methodological educational role. We will also support other events dedicated to the preparation of specialists and we will continue to continuously update the format of our National Congress “.

“All this always in the sign of the multidisciplinarity that has always distinguished the“ vision ”of SIUrO in Uro-Oncology, an area to be exploited within our national health system. In fact, there are many scientific innovations in this regard both in the diagnostic and therapeutic fields in the face of an ever-increasing incidence of diseases and our duty to deal with these pathologies with great professionalism and expertise, from prevention to treatments, from the training of medical personnel. health up to the awareness of citizens “.

Bracarda will have at his side in the renewed leaders of SIUrO: Giaro Conti (Secretary and Treasurer) e Rolando Maria D’Angelillo (Vice president). The following were elected to the national board: Stefano Arcangeli, Elena Bertelli, Nicolò Borsellino, Orazio Caffo, Paolo Castellucci, Rodolfo Hurle, Roberta Luciano ‘, Giovanni Pappagallo and Marco Roscigno.