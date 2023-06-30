six blows to the neck, back and abdomen

Flavio, the boyfriend of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old stabbed to death on Wednesday afternoon in Primavalle, entrusts the memory of his girlfriend to a new Instagram profile. Posts full of desperation even if not hate. «I lost hunger, sleep, her smile. I lost that when I was down she was with me. She will never get up again. Never, because they took away my life, the person who was by my side for a year and 7 months».

Flavio, who is older than Misci, as the young girl killed by ODS, her age, was nicknamed, now locked up in the juvenile reception center in via Virginia Agnelli, in Portuense, still remembers: «They killed her. Michelle will never come back. And I have nothing left. The first day without you is the worst thing that could happen to me. You are my angel, you are beautiful. But now she flies away up, away from this world of m… that took you away from me ».

The title of the profile opened by Flavio, who lives with the Torre Spaccata family, on the opposite side of the city from Primavalle, is poignant: «Michelle I love you, I miss you more than air». The attached emoticon is that of an angel. However, no desire for revenge in the words of the boy, defined by Michele Causo, father of the young woman, “a golden boy, now destroyed like all of us”.

The autopsy on Michelle’s body was carried out on Friday afternoon at the Gemelli hospital in Rome: the tests confirmed six blows to the neck, abdomen and back. Meanwhile, the hearing to validate the arrest of the killer before the investigating judge of the juvenile court has been brought forward to Saturday. The 17-year-old accused of aggravated voluntary homicide will appear before the judge even if it is not clear at the moment whether his lawyer will make him answer questions or decide to avail himself of the right to remain silent.

The clues against him are very heavy. Even if at the moment not only the motive is missing, perhaps connected to the 40 euro debt with the girl or with other people close to the young woman, as well as the origin of the shopping trolley used to transport Michelle’s body to the bins in via Stefano Borgia . The mystery is always: where did she get it? Did you prepare it for this purpose, thus suggesting a premeditated action or did you find it by chance? Or again, as the relatives of the young victim suspect, was the 17-year-old able to count on someone’s help in an attempt to awkwardly dispose of the body at three in the afternoon in an area with a high population density?