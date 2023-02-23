The ASL Foggia makes the District Sports Medicine Service available to the Community: six clinics, distributed throughout the area, with the aim of protecting the health of those who carry out or intend to carry out a physical or sporting activity, both in developmental and adult age . The clinics are located in the municipalities of: Foggia, Lucera, San Severo, Cerignola, Vico del Gargano and Vieste. A total of 2,632 services were provided in the six outpatient clinics last year.

Activity

The teams, led by the Sports Physicians Maria Boccamazzo, Savino Lacerenza and Alessandro Florio, carry out clinical and instrumental evaluations and checks for the issue of certificates of competitive sports suitability for the practice of physical activity and participation in public competitions. The medical-sports visit allows you to examine the athlete, evaluating his state of health through tests such as, to name a few, chest auscultation, blood pressure measurement, spirometry, exercise test, electrocardiogram, visual acuity. In this way it is possible to prevent any health risks and exclude problems related to sport or which may discourage its practice, such as for example cardiac, congenital or acquired disorders. Registered athletes are issued with a certificate of suitability for competitive sports which is transmitted electronically, via the regional information system for sports medicine.

How to access the service

Access to the clinics is regulated as follows:

FOGGIA (VIA GRECIA): direct access by telephone booking on 0881.884443 (Monday and Friday 12.00 – 14.00)

CERIGNOLA (VIA XX SETTEMBRE): booking through the Cup. For information contact the number 0881.419282 (Tuesdays 12.00-14.00)

LUCERA (VIA LASTARIA): direct access by telephone booking on 0881.543390 (from Monday to Friday, 12.00 – 14.00);

SAN SEVERO (VIA TERESA MASSELLI MASCIA): direct access by telephone booking on 0882.200298 (from Monday to Friday, 12.00 – 14.00);

VICO DEL GARGANO (VIA DI VAGNO,): booking through the Cup. For information contact the number 0884.920826 (from Monday to Friday 8.00-14.00);

VIESTE (C.DA COPPITELLA): Booking through the Cup. For information contact the number 0884.711216 (from Monday to Friday 8.00-14.00).







