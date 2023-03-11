The Azzurrini dominate in the scrum, suffer a great reaction from their opponents but in the second half they come out from a distance, winning another 5 points

A game of great suffering, played perhaps not in the best way, but in the end brought home by an Italy that beat Wales 29-25, gaining another 5 points and moving up to 10 in the standings. To decide, once again, is the amazing performance of the Italian scrum, with Marcos Gallorini deservedly player of the match. The blue package managed to keep Italy standing in the most difficult moment, when the match seemed to be in the hands of Wales down by 10 points. In an almost sold out Monigo, Massimo Brunello’s team finally manages to break free: the appointment is next Sunday for Scotland-Ireland, the last act of the Six Nations under 20.

The record

After a good start from Wales, which however never really finds an outlet to pass, Italy begins to make itself felt in an orderly scrum, earning the first penalty of its match and entering the red zone in the 9th minute. After the touchline, after a series of pick up and go Battara and Santa widen on the onrushing Brisighella, who launches Gesi’s run on the left out. The blue wing is good at beating Winnett with a nice feint and finishing at the flag for the half of the lead: 5-0.

On the other hand, the guests try to move the ball as much as possible, avoiding physical confrontation with the forwards and relying on the combinations between the two centers Bradley and Hennessey, which are found by heart. The action yields the free kick with which Daniel Edwards shortens the distance for 5-3. The Italian response, however, was immediate: another scrum won, another free kick into the touchline and more action in the Welsh 22. The maul progresses, then Quattrini breaks away and arrives short by a few centimetres.

It starts again with a drop from the goal line, which Edwards sends straight out, giving Italy a 5-metre scrum. Gallorini demolishes Kelleher-Griffiths three times in a row, who in the end gets the yellow card for repeated fouls. Brunello’s team insists on asking for a scrum, and the choice pays off because a technical goal is born directly from the devastating blue push: 12-3.

With the extra man, Italy tries to take off, but a couple of balls played too hastily allow Wales to come back down. Great inside pass from Morgan to Bradley, who escapes a tackle and with a great offload launches the run of Archie Hughes, who scores against the posts for 12-10. Italy swerves, and on another ball lost by Sante and Bozzo concedes a penalty that sends Wales 5 meters away: following developments in the throw-in, De La Rua picks up the ball and crushes incredibly for the overtaking goal, with the man in less. The first half ends with Wales leading by 3 points, scoring two tries outnumbered.

Wales got off to a better start in the second half, taking advantage of a wrong reception from the goal kick. Battara saves with a nice tackle on Houston, but in the continuation of the action it is Houston himself who scores at the flag: 12-22 with a great transformation by Edwards. However, Italy’s response, in the most difficult moment, was immediate: a great interception by Gesi who was only stopped at 5 metres, and was very good at making the ball available again, avoiding the hold. Botturi charges from the base of the group, then Gallorini finalizes for 17-22, with Sante missing the conversion.

In the 57th minute another Italian blaze, again from the fray, who first earns another free kick, then plows the opponents into the maul from the lineout, and in the end Aminu scores for the equalizer. Sante hits the post and misses the overtaking kick. On the other hand Edwards doesn’t forgive from the pitch and scores the 22-25. On the other hand, the Azzurrini rely once again on the forwards. First an advancing maul, then a series of charges finalized by Alex Valentino Artuso. Sante this time transforms and scores on 29-25.

The finish is painful, as Wales enter the red zone 3 times in the last 10 minutes, but are always rejected with advancing tackles. In the final moments, the Azzurrini held the ball well, and in the 80th minute they kicked wide to then finally celebrate their first victory in the 2023 Under-20 Six Nations.

Francesco Palma

Italia under 20: 15. Simone Brisighella, 14 Alessandro Gesi, 13 Dewi Passarella, 12 Nicola Bozzo, 11 Filippo Bozzoni, 10 Giovanni Sante, 9 Sebastiano Battara; 1 Samuele Taddei, 2 Giovanni Quattrini, 3 Marcos Francesco Gallorini, 4 Alex Mattioli, 5 Pietro Turrisi, 6 Filippo Lavoronti, 7 David Odiase, 8 Jacopo Botturi

Subs: 16 Nicholas Gasperini, 17 Destiny Ugiagbe Aminu, 18 Alex Valentino Artuso, 19 Fabio Ruaro, 20 Carlos Berlese Lizardo, 21 Lorenzo Casilio, 22 Lorenzo Elettri, 23 Francesco Bini

Goals: Gesi 11′, Penalty try 26′, Gallorini 45′, Aminu 58′, Artuso 66′

Transformations: Sante 67′

Punishments:

Galles under 20: 15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Harri Houston, 13 Louie Hennessey, 12 Bryn Bradley, 11 Llien Morgan, 10 Dan Edwards, 9 Archie Hughes; 1 Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths, 2 Sam Scarfe, 3 Tomas Pritchard, 4 Liam Edwards, 5 Jonny Green, 6 Ryan Woodman, 7 Lucas De La Rua, 8 Morgan Morse

Subs: 16 Lewis Morgan, 17 Josh Morse, 18 Louis Fletcher, 19 Luca Giannini, 20 Gwilym Evans, 21 Che Hope, 22 Iwan Jenkins, 23 Jac Davies

Met: Hughes 32′, De La Rua 36′, Houston 43′

Transformations: Edwards 33′

Penalties: Edwards 17′, 63′

