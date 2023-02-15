This time they are not fixed-term assignments. But as winners of a public competition they will remain in service, except for transfers, until retirement age. There are six new managers of internal medicine, placed in the ranking of merit, who will be put into service – just the time for the signing of the individual employment contract – on behalf of the Asp of Agrigento.

“San Giovanni di Dio” Hospital, Giuseppa Mira is the new director of general medicine

The provincial health company is, in fact, trying to fill the “gaps” in the workforce, guaranteeing the assistance service to those who resort to hospitals in the province. The gross expenditure for each individual doctor amounts to 6,277 euros.

It does not emerge from the acts of approval of the ranking of the winners to which hospitals the six new directors of Internal Medicine will be assigned.