Six (super) vitamins that give your body more energy: they cannot be missing

There are different types of vitamins, each with specific functions. Knowing them is important to make sure you get enough.

Vitamins play a vital role for the proper functioning of our body. These organic substances, present in small quantities in foods, are essential for maintaining good health and for ensure the proper performance of vital functions.

Vitamins are involved in numerous metabolic reactions within our body. They are also essential for the production of energy, for the synthesis of fundamental molecules such as proteins and for the correct functioning of the immune system.

There are many types of vitamins and each has its own function

Knowing the most important vitamins for the correct functioning of our body is important because it allows us to program our diet and our activities in order to get enough.

In fact, vitamin deficiency can cause a number of ailments and pathologies. On the other hand, it is important to remember that an excess of vitamins can also be harmful for the organism. A balanced consumption through a varied and balanced diet can help maintain good health and prevent many diseases.

In some cases, it may be necessary to supplement the diet with vitamin supplements, but it is always best to obtain them through a healthy and balanced diet. So let’s see in detail what are the most important vitamins and how to take themfollowing the opinions of experts and scientific research.

Vitamin A

vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that performs a essential role in our body. An essential task is its importance for vision. If you don’t get enough, you can have them night vision problems and even night blindness.

Furthermore, it is crucial for growth and lo cell developmentas well as for the skin health. It promotes cell differentiation and proper tissue development, helping to maintain healthy skin and help grow and maintain tissues such as skin, bone and reproductive organs.

You can get vitamin A from a variety of food sources. Some examples include liver, eggs, milk and dairy products, i fatty fish such as salmon and sardines, as well as dark green leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli. Vitamin A is also present in foods of plant origin in the form of carotenoids. Foods such as carrots, squash, red bell peppers and other orange or red colored foods are rich in carotenoids.

It is important to pay attention to the amount you take, since an excess can be harmful. Too high dosages, whether through supplements or through excessive consumption of foods rich in vitamin A, can cause toxic effects such as nausea, dizziness, headache and, in extreme cases, liver damage.

Vitamin B

There are eight different essential B vitamins: B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 ​​(pyridoxine), B7 (biotin), B9 (folic acid) and B12 (cobalamin). All help convert carbohydrates, fats and proteins into energy.

You may need more vitamins if you are elderlyif you have a gastrointestinal disorder that’s it alcohol abuse. Women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning to become mothers may need more, especially folic acid, as it has been shown to prevent birth defects, according to theAmerican Pregnancy Association.

Studies have estimated that up to 15% of people are deficient in B12. You may also need more if you have pernicious anemia or are vegetarian and vegan. Indeed, the vitamin B is mainly taken from poultryfish, eggs, legumesnights, Whole grainsfortified bread and pasta.

Vitamin C

Also known as ascorbic acid, Vitamin C boosts the immune system and increases the absorption of iron from plant-based foods and supplements. Being a antioxidant, protects our cells from harmful free radicals. It also promotes wound healing by helping our body produce collagen.

If you smoke, you need 35 mg more per day than non-smokers, as a higher amount is needed to repair cell damage caused by the free radicals found in tobacco smoke.

You can get it from citrus fruits, kiwired and green peppers, strawberries, melon, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes and baked potatoes (cooking them with the peel, folic acid, vitamin B6 and vitamin C are preserved).

Vitamin D

Vitamin D supports the building strong bones helping our body absorb calcium from foods and supplements. It also boosts the functioning of the immune system.

People who they avoid the sun or using sunscreen – smart precautions to prevent skin cancer – they might need supplementsas well as people suffering from ailments such as the Crohn’s disease o to celiac disease.

Vitamin D is not found naturally in many foods. Known as the “sunshine vitamin“, most of it can be developed directly by our body through exposure to sunlight. Rich foods include salmon, tuna, mackerel, beef liver, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified milks, vegetable drinks, and grains.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E protects our cells from free radicals, boosts our immune system and helps prevent blood clots from forming.

Furthermore, it carries out an important antioxidant action and is involved in the correct functioning of the nervous system. Taking too little can lead to trying muscle weakness, coordination problems, impaired immune systemespecially at a young age.

You can get it fromsunflower oilsafflower and wheat germ, from sunflower seeds, almonds, peanuts, spinach, chard, avocados and pumpkin.

Vitamin K

vitamin K is required for the blood clotting and to maintain healthy bones. You may need a larger amount if you have had weight loss surgery or have malabsorption disorder.

You can get vitamin K from it spinachkale, lettuce, broccoli, soybeans, blueberries, figs, meat, cheese, eggs and vegetable oils.

In conclusion, vitamins are essential for our body and play a vital role in maintaining good health. A balanced dietrich in nutritious foods that provide a variety of vitamins, is essential to ensure an adequate intake of these substances.

