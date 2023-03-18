Twenty-two minibuses used for school transport caught fire this evening in Rome, in via Ostiense. Six teams of firefighters attended the scene. Not…

Access the article and all the contents of the site

with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Already subscribed? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER BEST OFFER ANNUAL 79,99€ 19€

For 1 year CHOOSE NOW MONTHLY 6,99€ €1 PER MONTH

For 6 months CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER BEST OFFER ANNUAL 79,99€ 11,99€

For 1 year CHOOSE NOW MONTHLY 6,99€ €2 PER MONTH

For 12 months CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

Subscribe