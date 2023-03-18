Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
BEST OFFER
ANNUAL
79,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
6,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 6 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
- The podcasts of our signatures
- Insights and live updates
Twenty-two minibuses used for school transport caught fire this evening in Rome, in via Ostiense. Six teams of firefighters attended the scene. There are currently no people intoxicated or injured.
Last night another vessel fire occurred in the Capital. Sixteen Poste Italiane cars caught fire in viale Palmiro Togliatti. Again no one was involved.
+++NEWS UPDATED+++
Read the full article
on The Messenger