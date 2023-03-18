Home Health six teams of firefighters in action to put out the blaze
six teams of firefighters in action to put out the blaze

six teams of firefighters in action to put out the blaze

Twenty-two minibuses used for school transport caught fire this evening in Rome, in via Ostiense. Six teams of firefighters attended the scene. Not…

Twenty-two minibuses used for school transport caught fire this evening in Rome, in via Ostiense. Six teams of firefighters attended the scene. There are currently no people intoxicated or injured.

Last night another vessel fire occurred in the Capital. Sixteen Poste Italiane cars caught fire in viale Palmiro Togliatti. Again no one was involved.

