Maya Sansa, Isabella Ferrari, Ivana Lotito and Denise Tantucci are four of the six women protagonists of the new TV series arriving on Rai1 from 28 February 2023. A choral tale that intersects with mystery, to tell a world made up of contemporary women and stories with multiple truths.

Was presented today, Thursday 23 February 2023, Six Women – The Mystery of Leilathe new upcoming TV series in the prime time of Rai1 dal February 28, 2023. Protagonists of the new serial appointment with Rai1 Fictionsix womenas the title says, interpreted by Maya Sansa, Isabella Ferrari, Ivana Lotito, Denise Tantucci and from the very young Cristina Park e Silvia Dina Pacente. With them Alessio Vassallo, Maurice Lastrico e Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, the three men accompanying a choral historyin which yellow intertwines with everyday life. They will be three long eveningsyes one hundred minutes eachwho will tell a range of stories with multiple truths.

Six Women – The Mystery of Leila: the Plot of the new TV Series broadcast on Bbc1

Il new appointment that awaits us are Rai1 and Tuesday 28 February 2023will take us to navigate between the yellow and the contemporary. Six Women – The Mystery of Leila, it is a choral tale entrusted to you are protagonists whose stories will intertwine because of a mystery. The disappearance of Leila he was born in his stepfather Gregoriothey will push the PM of Taranto Anna Contito defy time and space for solve a mystery that will seem involve her more than necessary. A give you a hand in his search there will be Emanueleand young but not inexperienced inspector, who will be the only adult male presence Anna will want to accept in her life, given her recent disappointment with her husband Roberto, who has fallen in love with another woman – much younger than him – and has just left home. Her investigations, the thirst for truth and the difficulties of her personal life will lead her to fall back into an old habitwhich he thought he had abandoned but also to meet five other womenlike her looking for a ransom, from a mistake, a misstep or simply a more complicated existence than they would have liked. With these female characters will build an articulated relationship and sometimes conflictual, where the line between true and false will be so thin as to prevent anyone, even Anna’s nose, from understanding where the lie is and where the honesty is, in a case that seems more than a disappearance a considered choice and a voluntary departure.

Unconvincing and sometimes incongruous confessions and testimonies will make the job difficult for Anna, who will understand – like all her new companions – how much you can’t take anything in life for granted and how difficult it is to be an adult when dealing with adolescents, or with those young people who are no longer children who approach a world that perhaps not even adults know well.

Six Women – The Mystery of Leila: a psychological thriller that tells the story of the contemporary world

The new TV series in three episodesThat we will see on the air starting February 28, 2023, it’s a psychological thriller That interweaves mysteries and contemporaneity. Six Women – The Mystery of Leilawas born with the clear intention of bring a mystery plot to TV who investigates not only a mysterious disappearance but also the complex psychology of women today. to one horizontal crime storytelling a story intersects choir of six protagonists, different from each other, with a complicated story behind them and with mistakes to fix. In order to carry out this introspective journey, IBC Movie in collaboration with Rai Fiction, has decided to follow the strong ambition of bring cinema and its writing In the world of television; from here the realization of episodes of one hundred minutes each. For this the choice to entrust a Vincent Maraacclaimed film director, the task of leading a large cast in this “experiment” of telling the contemporary female universe, divided between fragility, courage, determination, constraint and freedom.

Six Women – The Mystery of Leila: six women protagonists of the new Rai1 TV series

As the title suggests, Six Women – The Mystery of Leilasees protagonists six women of today, one different from the other, in which it is easy to reflect. I am contemporary female characterscommitted to wriggling between freedom and constraints but also between hate and love, starting with Anna, the first voice to speak. There PM at Taranto, interpretata and Maya Sansait’s a woman in one piece. But that big ME is was built overcoming great painsnever completely overcome, which fall upon her again when she discovers the case of Leila’s disappearance. Anna will have to fight per tearing down those walls again that over time he raised and which prevent her from having a peaceful and serene dialogue both with herself and with the other characters she meets on her way. And she will find many, for example Viola, played by Isabella Ferraria close to meddlesome appearance but which hides one painful and dark wound that makes her feel inadequate; or Michelathe Leila’s aunt played by Ivana Lolitoa ambiguous womanThat he doesn’t seem to want to tell the whole truth about himself because she’s scared of what they might say and think about her; or Alessia, Leila’s athletics teacher played by Denise Tantucciwith many facets and with various faces, the private one and the professional one; or Ayshathe best friend of Leila played by Cristina Parkua smart girl and protective of her familywho almost forgets the light-heartedness of her age and who tries to go back up after the world has collapsed on her.

And then there is Leila, disappearancea girl who he has to fight with his demons and with the loss of a loved one and that she may have decided to leave a world that was now close to her. Each of them, during the three episodes, will have the opportunity to tell and reveal themselves.

Ma let’s not forget the male characters That they won’t just act as a corollary to this narrative. For example Emanuele, played by Alessio Vassallowill be found at collaborate with Anna without wanting to and will have to break down the relational wall that PM has built around itself. To do it he will have to sacrifice his irony but also his private lifewho was doing well given the imminent wedding with his partner.

Six Women – The Mystery of Leila va aired from February 28, 2023 in early evening are Rai1.