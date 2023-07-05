Home » Six years Domicil nursing home in Reinickendorf / Discover captivating …
Six years Domicil nursing home in Reinickendorf / Discover captivating …

by admin
Six years Domicil nursing home in Reinickendorf / Discover captivating …

05.07.2023 – 07:42

DOMICIL senior residences Hamburg SE

Berlin-Reinickendorf (ots)

We cordially invite you to take part in the open day on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of our nursing home in Reinickendorf. This anniversary is not only a cause for celebration, but also a great opportunity to discover fascinating stories about the care industry in Germany and how these are reflected in our nursing home. Discover what day-to-day care actually looks like for our residents, but also for our employees.

July 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m

Domicil – Nursing Home for the Elderly Amendestrasse GmbH

Herbststrasse 34

13409 Berlin-Reinickendorf

Phone: 030 747 331 – 0

Program:

Speech by the district mayor, Ms. Demirbüken-Wegner (CDU) Wheel of Fortune and canning with prizes Show of the bubble artists Live performance by the artist Samu (singing) House tours, putting on the age suit Stands of cooperation partners (neuronal network, local police section) Presentation of our mini pigs and collection of your name suggestions

The care industry in Germany is facing exciting challenges and changes. We pride ourselves on developing and implementing innovative solutions to continually improve the quality of life for our residents. Find out first-hand how we meet the needs of our residents in line with our claim “In the middle of life – responsibility for people” and implement current trends and developments in the care industry in our nursing home in order to relieve our staff and to continue – and further education.

The event is not only aimed at our immediate neighbors and residents, but also at journalists who are interested in well-founded reporting on the care industry and the challenges it faces. Please register your participation by July 7, 12:00 p.m.

We look forward to welcoming you personally and giving you an insight into our retirement home in Berlin-Reinickendorf.

Best regards

Andreas Jensvold

Press contact:

Andreas Jensvold
Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing

DOMICIL senior residences Hamburg SE
22 to Brook Torquay
20457 Hamburg
Tel.: 0 40 / 70 70 77 – 575
[email protected]

